DC Capital Partners Makes Strategic Investment in uAvionix

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DC Capital Partners, LLC (DCCP), a sector-focused private equity firm that invests in middle-market companies in the Government and Engineering space, today announced the acquisition of uAvionix Corporation.

Founded in 2015, uAvionix provides highly differentiated, small form factor communications, navigation, and surveillance avionics for unmanned and manned aircraft. The company was founded with the mission of creating airspace safety solutions that address airspace management and the integration of unmanned aircraft into the national airspace. Throughout its history, the company's products have earned the trust of pilots, unmanned systems operators, and aviation authorities worldwide by enabling airspace users the ability to reliably communicate, navigate, and separate in civil and military airspace.

Thomas J. Campbell, Founder and President of DC Capital Partners, said, "We are extremely pleased to partner with uAvionix CEO Paul Beard and the team. uAvionix has a history of developing and delivering disruptive technology to the manned and unmanned sectors. Their highly skilled and talented workforce continues to develop new, game-changing solutions to meet evolving requirements. We will continue to grow the company and to deliver innovative technologies and differentiated capabilities and solutions to our customers."

uAvionix is a leading innovator of technology, which has put it at the forefront of the unmanned and general aviation markets. Leveraging its core technology and avionics expertise, uAvionix is at the forefront of innovation and has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to miniaturize and certify low size, weight, and power avionics solutions across its growing portfolio of automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) transponders, transceivers and receivers, command and control solutions, multi-function panel displays, autopilots, and GPS products. uAvionix has the smallest and lightest enterprise autopilot for UAS, which is also the most affordable. The Company has the first purpose-built network to ensure DO-377 compliance for BVLOS Command and Control and the world's smallest AIMS certified Mode 5 IFF transponder for UAVS.

uAvionix CEO Paul Beard said, "DCCP shares our passion for developing disruptive technologies that can change the market. Our goal is connecting everything that flies, and our current general aviation and UAS avionics products are an important aspect of that. DCCP's experience in maturing young companies will help us to improve our internal operations, allowing us to expand our solutions to existing, adjacent and defense markets, while enabling us to scale globally. I'm incredibly proud of how far we've come in just seven years since our founding. This next chapter with DCCP will be just as exciting and propel us even further along our aerospace and defense trajectory."

David Page, Partner at DC Capital Partners, said, "We look forward to our partnership with uAvionix. We remain committed to our current customers and products, which have driven success to-date, including general aviation displays and ADS-B products, as well as the entire solution set for certified and certifiable unmanned aircraft. We are also committed to continuing the development of new products and solutions that meet our customers' needs and to doing so at an affordable price."

uAvionix was founded with the mission of bringing safety solutions to the unmanned aviation industry in order to aid in the integration of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) into National Airspace Systems (NAS). uAvionix offers low SWaP TSO certified and uncertified avionics for General Aviation (GA), Airport Surface Vehicles and the UAS markets. The team consists of an unparalleled engineering and management team with a unique combination of experience within avionics, surveillance, airport services, UAS aircraft development, radio frequency (RF), and semiconductor industries.

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, focused on making control equity investments in middle market companies that provide differentiated and innovative services and solutions to the Defense, Government, and Engineering markets. Currently raising its Third Fund, this is the second acquisition for Fund III. The firm earlier acquired Sionyx Corporation in August 2021. DCCP has developed a strategic and systematic approach for creating value in portfolio companies built on three pillars of Domain Expertise, Market Focus, and Strategic Process.

