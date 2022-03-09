Ostseehotel Dierhagen Ready for a Cloud Future

MUNICH, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Ostseehotel Dierhagen has decided to upgrade to the Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS). The hotel near Rostock, Germany, is taking a significant step towards digital transformation and equipping itself for the future.

The superior hotel on the shores of the Baltic Sea is able to attract visitors with its stunning location situated at the edge of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula. Right on its doorstep are a national park and a unique natural landscape as well as traditional-themed destinations such as the cities of Rostock and Stralsund. The area is ideal for relaxing and recharging, offering activities for both sporty and leisurely visitors. The hotel's wellness area and in-house restaurant boasting regional delicacies also invite guests to spend an enjoyable evening.

Ostseehotel Dierhagen has been a satisfied long-term customer of Infor Starlight, deployed on-premises. Moving to the cloud is an important step towards the future for the hotel and will help ensure its competitiveness for the long term. Mobile functionalities such as check-in via smartphone and the option to manage housekeeping via mobile devices will significantly increase efficiency. The Infor Sales & Catering module will help streamline processes in the banquet and conferencing area, through automated processes in resource and event management. Instead of relying on multiple systems and having to manually confirm bookings, the hotel can now build upon a fully integrated, cloud-based solution specifically designed to automate the entire event booking process.

This will help optimise internal processes and relieve employees from menial duties, allowing them to focus on providing guests with optimal service.

"Infor has been our trusted partner for many years. We can always rely on the support and get help quickly, should this ever be necessary," says Günter Finhold, Ostseehotel Dierhagen's managing director. "I'm about to retire, so I wanted to leave my successor a modern hotel that has a bright future ahead of it. For this reason, and because the new solution takes the pressure off our staff, we decided to take the step into the cloud."

"As a traveller-friendly hotel, the Ostseehotel Dierhagen is confronted with different challenges than, for example, pure conference hotels in the city or hotel groups. Infor HMS' multi-tenant cloud architecture allows us to flexibly adapt the solution to different needs," says Jens Boecker, Infor's director of sales for DACH & CEE. "We are very pleased to support the hotel in this digitalisation project with our software."

Infor has been a technology partner to the hotel industry for more than 20 years and now serves more than 20,000 hotel customers, including nine of the ten largest brands in the world. Small individual hotels use the systems just as much as large chains. Infor's core competence as a hotel software company focuses on three areas: property management systems from the front office to the back office, revenue management systems, and sales & catering. Depending on requirements, Infor solutions can be used in the cloud or on-premises. For more information, visit http://www.infor.com/products/hms

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

