Stardog Appoints Steve Fuller as Vice President of Solutions Consulting and Engineering

ARLINGTON, Va., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog , the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) platform provider, today announced that Steve Fuller has been named Vice President Solutions Consulting and Engineering. With a unique talent for quickly understanding complex technical solutions and explaining them to non-technical stakeholders in a way that focuses on their benefits, Steve brings 20 years of experience in data and analytics, with extensive expertise in designing and deploying solutions for many of the largest brands in financial services, healthcare, and other industries.

"Steve has a real skill for driving great business outcomes with customers by helping them adopt new technologies," said Kendall Clark, Founder and CEO at Stardog. "As knowledge graph steps onto the main stage of data and analytics, his skill and expertise will help Stardog customers uniquely solve their biggest challenges."

Steve comes to Stardog from TigerGraph as Director of Solutions Engineering where he led technical account management and planning, technical assessments, and needs analysis for their graph database product. Previously, he spent seven years at Cloudera, a provider of enterprise data cloud solutions where he led solutions engineering. Before Cloudera, Steve served in Solutions Architect roles at Hewlett Packard and Axciom.

"With a passion for data and analytic solutions, I've always been focused on helping customers understand how data management solutions can meet their needs and produce tangible and impactful results," said Fuller. "Stardog helped customers realize on average about $10 million in benefits driven by improving analytics insight, reducing DataOps cost, achieving greater data scientist productivity, and increasing revenue. I am thrilled to join such a progressive company and look forward to collaborating with our customers to help them maximize the value of Stardog's knowledge graph platform."

About Stardog

Stardog was founded in 2015 on the vision of powering the connected enterprise. Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology platform turns data into knowledge to enable more effective digital transformations. With Stardog, customers reduce data preparation timelines by up to 90 percent by transforming enterprise data infrastructure into a comprehensive end-to-end data fabric. Industry leaders including BNY Mellon, Bosch, and NASA use Stardog to create a flexible data fabric that can support countless applications. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com or follow them @StardogHQ .

