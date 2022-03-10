CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXPAND ITS UNITED KINGDOM FOOTPRINT WITH NEW BEVERAGE CAN PLANT

YARDLEY, Pa., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that it will build a new beverage can facility in Peterborough, United Kingdom.

Beverage cans are the world's most sustainable and recycled beverage packaging option and are increasingly preferred by customers and consumers alike. A growing proportion of new beverages in the U.K. is being introduced in cans, and this new facility demonstrates Crown's commitment to meeting expanding customer requirements.

Construction on the Peterborough plant will begin during the second quarter of 2022 with the first line expected to commence production during the second quarter of 2023. Additional lines are planned in a phased manner to reach over three billion units of annual capacity. The size of the facility, which will employ 280 people, will be 625,000 square feet.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For more information, contact:

Corporate: Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

In Europe: Veronique Curulla, Marketing & Business Development Director, Crown Bevcan EMEA Tel: 33 1 49 18 42 07

