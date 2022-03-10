Former Astronaut Tim Kopra Joins OneWeb Technologies as New President

HOUSTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneWeb Technologies , the premier provider of innovative and secure commercial satellite communications (SATCOM) application solutions, has named former astronaut Tim Kopra as President. In his new role, Tim will be responsible for leading the company's growth as it continues to expand its partnerships and solve secure, mission-critical real-time connectivity challenges for the U.S. government, its allies, and global enterprise customers.

A dedicated leader with a passion for space innovation, Kopra was Vice President for Robotics and Space Operations at MDA immediately prior to joining OneWeb Technologies. Before that, he held various leadership and operational roles as an engineer and astronaut at NASA. Kopra lived and worked on board the International Space Station (ISS) during two spaceflights and served as ISS Commander during one of its missions. During his time with NASA, Kopra completed three spacewalks and spent 244 days in space.

"We are very happy to have Tim aboard," said Bob Roe, Chief Executive Officer, OneWeb Technologies. "Our company is built by experienced engineers who are dedicated to developing secure networks and setting industry standards. Tim's background in space and robotic operations, along with his vast leadership experience, make him a valuable addition to the OneWeb Technologies team."

A graduate of the United States Military Academy, Kopra served in the U.S. Army for 25 years as an aviator and remains active in military affairs as a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for the East Texas Region. Kopra also earned a Master of Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech, Master of Strategic Studies from the Army War College, and Masters of Business Administration from Columbia and London Business Schools.

"I'm excited to be taking on this new role as OneWeb Technologies enters this next phase of growth. The company has a reputation for delivering excellent secure, reliable satellite communications solutions, globally, and we look forward to building new opportunities and further developing partnerships with our customers here in the U.S. and with our allies." said Kopra.

About OneWeb Technologies

OneWeb Technologies is a global provider of high-speed, low latency, secure, multi-orbit, satellite network solutions to commercial and government customers. Formerly TrustComm, OneWeb Technologies is the U.S. Proxy entity of OneWeb, focused on designing secure end-to-end commercial SATCOM solutions for the Five Eyes (FVEY) and other governmental organizations. As OneWeb's proxy organization, it has access to the company's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation and takes a consultative and adaptable approach toward providing reliable, innovative, secure and cost-effective satellite communications solutions to its customers. Learn more at OneWebTechnologies.net.

