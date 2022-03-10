Hollysys Automation Technologies Announces Annual Cash Dividend

BEIJING, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an annual cash dividend of US$0.32 per ordinary share, par value US$0.001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 to the holders of the Company's Ordinary Shares of record at the close of business on April 4, 2022, implying a 20% payout ratio. The dividend will be payable in cash on or about April 25, 2022 to such shareholders.

Dr. Changli Wang, the CEO and director of Hollysys, expressly stated: "We are pleased with Hollysys' business development over the past few years and its strong financial position enables us to express our appreciation to investors' support through rewarding them with regular cash dividend which we believe is a prudent use of cash. The 20% payout ratio is determined based on an evaluation of Hollysys' financial performance of fiscal year 2021 and the Company's future development strategy. In the future, the Company will continue to evaluate Hollysys' ongoing financial and operational performance across various business sectors in determining the amount and timing of future dividends to ensure they are strategically aligned to enhance shareholder value."

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 30, 2021, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 35,000 projects for approximately 20,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; growth in financial and operational performance of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident", involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact information:

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd.

www.hollysys.com

+8610-5898-1386

investors@hollysys.com

View original content:

SOURCE Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd