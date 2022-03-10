Solon, Ohio is Now Ranked #1 in America for Affordability and Education. Four Other Ohio Cities Ranked in Top 10

OAK PARK, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Affordable Cities with Top Schools.

Dwellics analyzed financial and educational data on more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. Considerations include taxes, childcare cost, housing cost, cost of living index, average teacher salary, teacher to student ratio, number of blue-ribbon schools, and proficiency in math, reading, and language arts.

Ohio ranks first in the nation for affordable cities with excellent schools, taking twenty-eight spots on the list overall and five of the ten most highly rated cities. The top cities in Ohio:

Solon, Ohio (#1)

Wyoming , Ohio (#3)

Madeira, Ohio (#4)

Granville, Ohio (#8)

Oakwood, Ohio (#9)

Among the Ohio communities making the cut, it is interesting to note that only one has a population of more than 50,000. In fact, the five highest-ranking cities in Ohio average a population of just over 11,000 each; this may indicate that smaller municipalities tend to offer a lower cost of living and greater community voice in school boards and education policy.

According to a recent study by Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, an unprecedented number of Americans are planning to move in 2022; much of this migration will be fueled by the opportunity to work remotely. In addition, the pervasiveness of remote work opens the door for workers with families to seek relocation to areas with a lower cost of living and better educational opportunities.

