Symbiont Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership Team Naming New Chief Marketing Officer & Chief People Officer

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symbiont, Inc. a technology pioneer solving complex global finance problems using enterprise blockchain solutions, announced today it recently expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of two strategic management positions at the end of Q42021. Silvia Davi was named Symbiont's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and Tom DeJarnette was named Chief People Officer. Both roles are newly created positions and report directly to Mark Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Symbiont, creator of the first enterprise platform built to shape the future of global financial markets via decentralized common market blockchain technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Symbiont.io Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer, Silvia Davi is overseeing all aspects of global marketing, brand, corporate communications, public affairs, digital communications, investor relations and social responsibility. Tom DeJarnette is overseeing human resources, talent management, employee relations, employee performance, training and culture.

Mark Smith, CEO of Symbiont commented, "I am delighted to welcome two exceptional professionals like Silvia and Tom to our leadership team. 2021 was an instrumental year for our organization as we saw the acceleration of our technology efforts come to life with our smart collateral application going live with Vanguard and State Street. The other critical milestone in 2021 was our organizational evolution and as a result the expansion of our executive team."

Smith added, "As a serial entrepreneur, I have always viewed the addition of a CMO as the official launch of an organization and we are excited to have such a well-rounded, innovative fintech leader of Silvia's caliber leading the Symbiont brand into its next phase of our strategic development. Her experience implementing transformative marketing, corporate communications and business development strategies coupled with her network and industry knowledge within capital markets, financial services and technology, is already proving critical to our evolution."

He continued, "The success of Symbiont to date is a direct result of the talented team of engineers, technologists, and finance professionals we have on board. As we continue to grow and expand our team, we are focused on our talented employees and continuing to build our talent pool and organizational culture. I am personally delighted to have Tom leading our human resources, employee relations and organizational effectiveness. As we continue to evolve our culture of innovation and transparency, I am delighted to have added Tom to our management team. As a retired Navy Seal with a history of building effective teams, Tom has experience in cross-functional program development and dynamic work cultures and is leading our workforce into a new era of professional growth.

Silvia's expertise stems from international communications agencies, in-house publicly-traded Fortune 500 corporations, start-ups, and nonprofits. She has held leadership roles at respected financial and professional services firms including Nasdaq, Instinet, Marsh & McLennan, and Edelman.

More recently, she has worked with numerous fast-paced fintechs such as Thesys Technologies and 280 CapMarkets, now InspereX from start-up to exit on brand-building, corporate development and communications growth strategies. Silvia currently serves on the Board of Directors for national non-profit Tuesday's Children and various industry Advisory Boards such as The Museum of American Finance (MOAF).

Tom's career highlights have included leadership positions during multiple combat deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq that included lead tactical planner and Ground Force Commander for the largest SEAL mission in history. He was also the Commanding Officer of the SEAL Team ONE, where he not only trained and deployed SEAL Platoons for combat operations in Iraq but also created CENTRAL Command's #1 priority effort, the Crisis Response Element. Since transitioning to corporate life, More recently, Tom consulted with Voluntary Employee Benefits Association out of San Diego, CA. He is an active member in the SEAL Future Foundation and Co-Founder of the San Diego Chapter.

About Symbiont

Symbiont is a leading technology company focused on solving complex global finance problems using a novel enterprise blockchain solution. An early pioneer of smart contracts and distributed ledger technologies, Symbiont's Assembly™ blockchain is the first enterprise platform developed to remove operational friction from the life cycle of financial instruments, while enabling real-time data sharing with optimal security and privacy. Founded in New York with a global footprint, Symbiont is composed of a team of capital markets experts and engineers located all over the world with the common goal of creating market efficiencies to power the next generation of financial market innovation.

To learn more about Symbiont, please visit symbiont.io or contact the team at info@symbiont.io. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press Contact:

press@symbiont.io

Tel: 646-637-5924

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Symbiont