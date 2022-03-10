TigerConnect Resident Scheduling Modernizes and Simplifies the Creation of Annual Rotation and On-Call Schedules Chief Residents and program leaders can speed the creation of resident schedules for improved productivity and satisfaction

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerConnect, maker of healthcare's most powerful SaaS-based clinical collaboration platform, today announced the introduction of TigerConnect Resident Scheduling. As part of the TigerConnect clinical collaboration suite that includes TigerConnect Physician Scheduling, Resident Scheduling is a modern cloud-based software solution that simplifies the complex task of creating resident schedules. Currently, in Preview with leading academic medical centers nationwide, TigerConnect Resident Scheduling enables chief residents to build schedules from anywhere, reduces the time it takes to create annual resident schedules and ensures compliance with rotation time requirements, keeping residents productive and prepared for their next rotation.

"Residency Programs include multiple rotations and on-call requirements which can make scheduling complex," said Justin Wampach, Vice President, Scheduling Division, TigerConnect. "After collaborating with leading academic medical centers nationwide, TigerConnect has delivered a solution that vastly simplifies how schedules and rotations are created, shared, and modified. Chief residents, residents, and care teams will benefit from the ability to see schedules and request changes from anywhere on any device."

TigerConnect Resident Scheduling curates all the functionality a chief resident or department coordinator needs to build fair and balanced block, rotation, float and call schedules. With customizable block scheduling capabilities, chief residents can decide which model of rotations, inpatient or outpatient, is right for their residents. Additionally, Resident Scheduling enables the tracking of assignments by tally count to maintain and not exceed resident duty hour limits set by Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

"We needed a new platform to help modernize our resident scheduling, as it typically has taken us more than 100 hours to create these schedules each year," said Michael J. Davis, MD, Hospitalist and Director of Inpatient Systems for the Department of Medicine at Tufts Medical Center. "Having the ability to cleanly visualize complex schedules across residents and rotations makes it much easier to ensure requirements are met. And the added benefits of secure texting and physician scheduling enable our care teams to see who's on-call and communicate with them instantly for improved patient care."

TigerConnect Resident Scheduling will be generally available in Q2, 2022. For more information read "The Value of a Modern Resident Scheduling System" blog or register now to visit TigerConnect at HIMSS booth 5959 to see a demo.

TigerConnect transforms healthcare with the industry's most widely adopted clinical collaboration platform – uniquely modernizing the way doctors, nurses, care teams, patients, and data connect. With solutions spanning care communication, patient engagement, scheduling, alarm notifications, nurse call, and more, TigerConnect accelerates productivity, reduces costs, and improves patient outcomes, safely and securely. Trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations for user-friendly, yet enterprise-ready solutions, TigerConnect delivers 99.99% verifiable uptime for more than 10 million messages each day. To learn more about TigerConnect, visit www.tigerconnect.com.

