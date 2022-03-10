USAF FLITES Program Obtains Successful Agile Maturity Assessment Utilizing One Network Enterprises' NEO Platform and SDK

DALLAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce that the US Air Force (USAF) Foundational Logistics Information Technology Enterprise System (FLITES) is the first IT program to receive the "Run" Agile Maturity Assessment within the Enterprise Logistics Readiness Portfolio (AFLCMC/HIS), a part of the Business and Enterprise Systems (BES) Directorate.

USAF FLITES Achieves "Run" Status within First Year Utilizing One Network's DevNet SDK and NEO Platform.

Using the One Network NEO Platform with Community Master Data Management capability, FLITES will establish a full Item Master Catalog and Parts Provisioning capability across the Air Force. This will replace the existing Item Management Control System with a modern multi-party network platform that will never go legacy. Unlike contractor-driven programs, the FLITES Integrated Program Office (IPO) is a government-driven System Integrator that leads and manages the development and integration of the Digital Supply Chain Network™ into the USAF Logistics IT environment, utilizing ONE's backward-compatible Developer Network Software Development Kit (SDK) and associated professional and consulting services.

"This is an excellent result of the implementation of an Agile process, tools, automation, and services. For our organization to achieve such a high status within the first year of the program, even with the COVID lockdowns, is a tremendous testament to the integration of government and contractor personnel, and the power and strength of the One Network Enterprises' NEO Platform and SDK," says Debora Sharp, the FLITES Program Manager. "We are very excited to achieve this high rating, a result of the successful collaboration between the Air Force and the One Network Enterprises team."

"The FLITES team has done a fantastic job of using agile principles and practices in conjunction with agile tooling for collaboration, traceability and transparency. Over the past year, the team has implemented automation to iteratively mature to a full DevSecOps approach and are continuing to mature that automation. They are an excellent example of how applying agile processes works to help a team on a large application achieve major milestones in small increments," says Herbert Hunter Jr., AFLCMC/HIS Division Chief.

As a part of the USAF's logistics modernization efforts, they also chose ONE to assist in establishing the hosting and cybersecurity environments for FLITES along with tailored training for ONE's NEO Platform, Defense Core and Developer Network SDK. With the system in place, the Air Force expects to manage ten times the amount of data they have today from OEMs and other sources.

"One Network Enterprises is pleased to be a part of this important USAF initiative to help deliver a federated Master Data Management solution that will streamline a key element of the Air Force's Logistics operations", says David P. Stephens, ONE's Executive Vice President and General Manager for Government Programs.

"The recognition that the Air Force has given to the FLITES program speaks volumes to the leadership and contributions within the USAF FLITES program office, and how our customers can utilize our Developer Network SDK to provide world class mission-critical readiness. We are incredibly proud to be supporting Ms. Sharp's team."

Programs are assessed on 12 Agile principles with results compared year over year. There are five levels of maturity for final assessment: Infant, Crawl, Walk, Run, and Fly. The achievement of the advanced "Run" status in the initial year of development is a significant accomplishment, particularly for a mission-essential program.

Since 2008, One Network Enterprises has supported mission-critical capabilities for multiple agencies of the US Department of Defense, including the US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and current work with the Air Force, in conjunction with their teams and allies all over the world. One Network Enterprises and its partner, Huntington Ingalls Industries' Technical Solutions Division, have been supporting the FLITES program since 2020.

One Network is the leading global provider of supply chain control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only available solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with a single version of the truth, using one data model, from inbound supply to outbound order fulfillment and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. This multi-tier, multi-party digital platform optimizes and automates planning and execution across the entire supply chain network. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, real time predictive and prescriptive analytics autonomously enable industry-leading performance for the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost.

