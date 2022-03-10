Wing Zone Adds New VP of Operations, Key Franchise Development Roles

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wing Zone, one of the nation's leading fast-casual brands serving made-to-order, flavor-packed chicken wings, announced today the expansion of its operations and franchise development team. The addition of these new positions further positions the 31-year-old brand for future growth amidst a company revitalization and the impending launch of Wing Zone 2.0.

One key addition to the Wing Zone leadership team is the appointment of Myles Gift to Vice President of Operations. Gift assumes this role after having spent the majority of his career in operations with a variety of brands including Kyle's Kitchen, Five Guys, Slim Chickens, Captain D's and Pizza Hut. His time spent at these successful franchise brands culminated in a firm understanding of company operations from a franchisor perspective and provided a confident sense of what qualities were key to a successful franchise concept. Qualities that, after taking up residence in the Las Vegas area, Gift found to be inherent to the Wing Zone team.

"Joining the Wing Zone team couldn't have come at a more opportune time, as this is truly the most exciting moment in the brand's history," says Myles Gift, Vice President of Operations for Wing Zone. "The path we're on is one that will elevate our team, as well as Wing Zone locations nationwide, to a new level of service, market competition, and, above all else, customer experience."

In addition to Gift, the Wing Zone team added three new Franchise Business Coaches, Per Hoddelius; Richard Colantuono, and Jason Byrd. There were also two new members who were brought onto the brands Real Estate Management team; Laura Pacino, and David Tunnicliffe as well as the appointments of Omar Caton as the Senior Director of Training and Quality Assurance.

"What we look for in our home office team are folks that profess a people-first mentality and a deep desire to help our brand to operate seamlessly and grow boundlessly," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Wing Zone. "Myles and the rest of the franchise development and operations teams share in our culture of family, industry knowledge and experience, and visionary thinking. This all-star team is destined to accomplish great things and we look forward to a incredible future for our brand."

Despite its decades of history, Wing Zone has recommitted to honoring its deep history with a clear understanding of the brands past, it's years of success that have led to this point all while maintaining a commitment to bettering operations and overall efficiency at the unit-level through the introduction of advanced customer-facing technology, automation, and a fresh take on the dining experience.

Ambitions in 2022 were set on more than just new locations, new markets, and newly inked deals for the Wing Zone franchise. What lies ahead are the openings of the brands first locations to feature its newly unveiled and long-awaited redesign. From there, the Wing Zone team will begin working with the company's 30+ existing franchise locations throughout the country to help bring all sites up to par with the enhanced concept and standards of Wing Zone 2.0, creating a unified experience for brand fanatics and chicken wing enthusiast wherever they may be.

