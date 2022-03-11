GrapeCity Developer Solutions Celebrates 20 Years with .NET from Microsoft

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software development tools, is pleased to announce 20 years of using the .NET development platform from Microsoft. The .NET platform has been influential in the history of GrapeCity and the growth of many of its employees. With the help of this innovative platform and vibrant community, GrapeCity has been able to produce several thriving .NET products that have helped empower enterprise development across the globe.

In the early 2000s, when Microsoft created the .NET framework and planned for the initial release, they invited Visual Studio Insider Program members to Seattle to learn about a top-secret project named "Lightning." As a member of this program, developers on the GrapeCity Spread team (FarPoint Technology, at the time) were approached to participate. Product Manager Sean Lawyer recalls the excitement as Microsoft unveiled the new .NET framework 1.0 project plans.

"When I got back, I was excited to share the news with the others at FarPoint Technologies about the upcoming .NET technologies and how we could port the Spread control to the new Windows Forms and Web Forms platforms," said Sean Lawyer.

Since the official release of .NET, GrapeCity has leveraged the platform in many ways. By working closely with Microsoft over the last 20 years, GrapeCity has progressed several of its .NET products while providing a helpful development environment for veterans and new coders in the company. GrapeCity continues to support .NET education for all technical and non-technical employees to further their understanding of the framework and the software development industry.

"When carpenters build a house, they don't start by collecting wood from the forest – they go to a market to get the materials they need. Microsoft and .NET essentially created the entire marketplace a software developer needs to create computer applications," said Product Manager Greg Lutz.

