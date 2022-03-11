SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Whiting Petroleum Corporation

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Whiting Petroleum Corporation ("Whiting" or the "Company") (NYSE: WLL) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis") (NASDAQ: OAS). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis plus $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $91.53 based upon Oasis's March 10, 2022 closing price of $147.69. Additionally, Oasis shareholders will receive a special dividend of $15.00 per share. Upon completion of the transaction, Whiting shareholders will own approximately 53% of the combined company, while Oasis shareholders will own 47% of the combined company. The transaction is valued at approximately $6 billion.

Weiss Law is investigating whether: (i) Whiting's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Whiting's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

