China Renaissance Announces Positive Profit Update Expects to Record a 56.5% YoY Increase in Profit Attributable to Owners of the Company for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

HONG KONG, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Renaissance Holdings Limited ("China Renaissance" or the "Company"; stock code: 1911.HK) announced today that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, it expects to record full-year 2021 profit attributable to owners of the Company of RMB1,624.4 million, a 56.5% increase over the year ended December 31, 2020.

China Renaissance's profit increase was largely driven by a gain of RMB844.2 million from the change in fair value of the Company's call option to acquire interest in China Renaissance Securities (China) Co., Ltd. ("CR Securities"), the turnaround of CR Securities from loss to profit, as well as an increase in operating profit of the Company's investment banking segment in 2021.

Despite challenging market conditions in the second half of 2021, the Company still managed to achieve reasonable net investment gains, with active exits in selective portfolio investments. The Company will continue to closely monitor market risks and exposures, and will utilize its solid balance sheet to offer strong support against future uncertainties in the market.

About China Renaissance

Founded in 2005, China Renaissance ("CR") is a leading financial institution that provides private placement and M&A advisory, equity underwriting, sales & trading, research, investment management and other services. Over the past 16 years, CR has been dedicated to identifying companies with significant growth potential and serving as a trusted partner to support their value creation journey.

CR has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York, with more than 650 employees. As of June 30, 2021, China Renaissance has advised on and invested in over 1,125 transactions with a total value of over RMB 1.4 trillion(~US$220 billion ), and the company's private equity funds had an asset under management ("AUM") of over RMB 61 billion (~US$9.6 billion).

CR Securities (formerly known as "Huajing Securities") is one of the first securities firms set up in accordance with Supplement X to the "Mainland and Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA)". Since its establishment, CR Securities has assembled strong investment banking, fixed income, asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, and research teams to serve existing and new clients.

