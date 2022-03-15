ALTA Good Deeds Foundation Awards $130K in Grants

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA) Good Deeds Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded by ALTA, the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, today announced the recipients of $130,000 in grants. The Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 spring grants during the ALTA SPRINGBOARD event in Tampa, Fla.

"The Board of the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was excited to review more than 70 applications from ALTA members nominating organizations that have made a significant impact on their communities," said Foundation Board Chair Mary O'Donnell, president and CEO of Westcor Land Title Insurance Co. in Maitland, Fla. "The Foundation was created with the belief that 'good deeds grow communities,' and we are delighted to award these grants and prepare for the next round in the fall."

Twenty $6,000 grants were awarded to charities supported by ALTA members, including Family Promise in Salt Lake City, a nonprofit organization that helps local families experiencing homelessness find lasting independence and security. Additionally, due to Russia's large-scale invasion on the Ukraine, the Foundation awarded a $10,000 emergency grant to the World Central Kitchen (WCK), a not-for-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by celebrity Chef José Andrés, WCK currently is serving thousands of fresh meals to Ukrainian families fleeing the devastation as well as those who remain in their country.

The other grants were awarded to: Adult and Teen Challenge, Watsonville, Calif.; Bellevue Together Inc., Bellevue, Neb.; Big Brothers Big Sisters Buck County, Jamison, Pa.; Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity, Boise, Idaho; C.A.L.M. Organization Inc., Niceville, Fla.; CASA of Lancaster County, Lancaster, Pa.; Covington Ladies Home Inc., Covington, Ky.; FBH Community Inc., Daytona Beach, Fla.; Heathers Houses Foundation Inc., Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Help for Hungry and Homeless, Waldorf, Md.; Home Again Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff, Ark.; Mary's Kitchen, Orange, Calif.; Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley, San Jose, Calif.; RMHC of Arkoma, Springdale, Ark.; Room to Dream Foundation, Newton, Mass.; STEAMpark Inc., Asbury Park, N.J.; The Life of a Single Mom, Baton Rouge, La.; The Mirth Project, Powell, Ohio; and Thrive Clermont, Clermont, Fla.

"ALTA members work tirelessly to support their communities, both in their roles as title professionals and in their personal lives as volunteers and charitable givers," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb, Foundation board member. "To date, the ALTA Good Deeds Foundation has been able to award $423,000 to 69 organizations. That means ALTA members have made a significant impact in 69 communities across the United States through their service and donations. Our goal this year is to increase our total funds raised to $1 million dollars so we can grow the Foundation's reach and help even more neighborhoods around the nation."

The ALTA Good Deeds Foundation was launched in 2020.

