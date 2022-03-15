GAIN Coalition: Americans Overwhelmingly Support Pres. Biden's Ban on Russian Oil and Back Increased U.S. Energy Development

Americans support continued operation of DAPL by a 5-1 ratio, 6-1 ratio among ND residents

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety percent of Americans support President Biden's decision to ban oil imports from Russia – at least temporarily – in one of the first nationwide polls conducted after his announcement. A third of respondents would support a permanent ban on Russian oil, the poll found. To make up for the loss of Russian oil, 53 percent of Americans would support increased U.S. energy production.

"Debating the development of American energy and American midstream is a fine theoretical exercise but when a theoretical discussion becomes a practical application, realities crystalize perspectives and that's exactly what we're seeing now with strong support for U.S. made energy," said Craig Stevens, spokesman for Grow America's Infrastructure Now and a former senior advisor at the U.S. Department of Energy. "With rising energy prices across the country, and the stark realization that U.S. consumers could end up paying for Russia's war against Ukraine, Americans want to know that their energy is homegrown, or sourced from allied nations."

The poll also found that Americans support the continued operation of the Dakota Access Pipeline by a 5 to 1 margin, an important mark of support as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes its Environmental Impact Statement on the project. A separate poll of North Dakota residents in mid-February found overwhelming statewide support for the Dakota Access Pipeline 83% - 12%. The pipeline has been safely operating for more than four years transporting about 570,000 barrels of crude oil daily from the Bakken region of North Dakota to Illinois.

"There continues to be consistent support for U.S. energy across virtually all demographics," said Ryan Munce, president and CEO of co/efficient. "We've tested these questions a couple of times over the past year and there is unmistakable support for American oil. This was the first time we asked about a Russian oil ban, and that number was really through the roof as Americans supported a ban 89% - 5%. We also see consistent strong support for the U.S. pipeline industry, and specifically the Dakota Access Pipeline."

The nationwide poll of 1,214 registered voters was conducted from March 8-10, 2022, with a Margin of Error of +/- 3.3 percent. The North Dakota poll of 488 registered voters was conducted from February 14-17, 2022, with a Margin of Error of +/- 4.4%. Both were conducted by national polling firm co/efficient and were sponsored by the GAIN Coalition.

