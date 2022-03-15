Impartner Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Partner Experience

The award recognizes Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience—a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up to meet the specialized needs of partners

SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), today announced that Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience won a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Relationship Management Solution category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Impartner was recognized for developing innovative partner experiences that save partners time while powering sophisticated and scalable channel programs. One judge commended Impartner for providing straightforward, actionable information, "A new product that helps stakeholders to keep abreast with key issues without going in circles is a welcome move. Impartner has done this well with its Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience—a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up to meet the specialized needs of partners."

Other judges noted how Impartner helps companies improve their tech stack: Impartner PX helps "organizations everywhere improve their competitiveness through tech stack modernization;" And one judge noted how it solves channel partner problems, "Excellent new product that serves companies in the sector of channel technology."



Impartner PX puts the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business, eliminating the need to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information. With Impartner PX, vendors can instantly configure partner experiences using Impartner PXStudio™, a robust suite of "opinionated" drag-and-drop, widget-based tools that capture best practices honed in thousands of real-world settings in some of the most demanding industries, including high-tech, cyber security, telecom, manufacturing and more.

"People want to partner with businesses and vendors that are on the leading edge, and Impartner PX, with its modern, fresh look and intuitive design helps vendors prioritize information partners want most so they can avoid digging through layers of website content," said Impartner Vice President of Product Gary Sabin. "This is wonderful recognition of the value this innovation brings to our customers," said Sabin, noting that Impartner PX is 100 percent focused on simplifying the creation of partner experiences that are a strategic competitive advantage for vendors wanting to attract, retain and optimize the best parts and do so with the quickest possible time to value.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11. Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

