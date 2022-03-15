The fast-paced 2D anime fighting game by Rocket Panda Games and MAGES arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developer MAGES are celebrating the worldwide launch of Phantom Breaker: Omnia today! The game is now available for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 USD.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Launches Worldwide Today!

In collaboration with Limited Run Games, a special physical Phantom Breaker: Omnia Collector's Edition will be available for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch at a later point. The Collector's Edition will feature a CD soundtrack, enamel pins, an artbook, acrylic standee, and M's bunny plush! Pre-orders are now available on the Limited Run Games website through April 10, 2022.

"After 10 years in video game limbo, we're so happy that fighting game fans will finally be able to experience Phantom Breaker: Omnia," said Gail Salamanca, Co-founder of Rocket Panda Games. "I'm extremely proud of what our development team and partners have accomplished with Phantom Breaker: Omnia and hope everyone has as much fun playing it as we had making it. This is only the beginning of the Phantom Breaker franchise, and we can't wait to explore more of its universe and characters beyond Omnia."

Story

A mysterious man named Phantom works from the shadows to lure powerful fighters into perpetual battle against one another. He bestows upon them mystical weapons known as "Fu-mension Artifacts" and promises the ultimate prize to the winner: a wish. Unbeknownst to these chosen hopefuls, however, their clashes shake the fabric of space-time itself, weakening the barriers between parallel universes and bringing Phantom one step closer to his own dearest desire—the return of his destructive powers and the end of the world.

Key Features

20 Character Roster!

Includes all the characters from Phantom Breaker: Extra like Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate as well as two brand new characters created specifically for Phantom Breaker: Omnia.

Choose from 3 different fighting styles: Quick, Hard, and Omnia!

The 3 different styles in the game can drastically change your characters' speed, power, and mechanics.

Retuned and Rebalanced!

The ability to pull off amazing combos and special attacks has never been easier as Phantom Breaker: Omnia's fighting system has been overhauled and rebalanced.

Dual language audio

Select between the original Japanese voice acting or the English voice acting–a Phantom Breaker series first!

Modern, Remixed Soundtrack!

The background music for each character has been redone and remixed! We've also included the option to play the original background music.

The complete experience

Players can immerse themselves with the stories from both the original Phantom Breaker and Phantom Breaker: Extra.

About Phantom Breaker: Omnia

THE FIRE IN YOUR HEART IS BURNING!

Phantom Breaker: Omnia is a fast-paced 2D anime fighting game that features 20 unique characters pitted against one another to make their greatest wishes come true. The ability to choose between 3 fighting styles will appeal to seasoned gamers while making the game accessible to newcomers. The game features 2 guest characters, Kurisu Makise from Steins;Gate and Rimi Sakihata from Chaos;Head, as well as two brand new characters created specifically for Phantom Breaker: Omnia.

About Rocket Panda Games

Yeah, we're new, but our team has been around the game industry block. We're gamers and we're fans, and we want the same things you do: cool games, more options, and a better gaming experience. We're in the business of fun!

About MAGES

In a time of rapid technological development, MAGES strives to deliver fun and exciting experiences to audiences worldwide. With a strong focus on visual novels, MAGES has developed and published several well-received IPs including the Phantom Breaker series and Steins;Gate in its native country of Japan.

About Limited Run Games

Limited Run Games is a Raleigh-based publisher founded in 2015 that focuses on preserving games in a physical format. Publishing over 300 games in its lifetime and winning awards for its bespoke Collector's Editions, Limited Run is the gold standard in bringing digital-only games to physical form for casual fans and collectors alike. Visit limitedrungames.com for the latest offerings, or follow the brand on your social media platform of choice for all LRG-related updates: @limitedrungames.

