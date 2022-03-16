DR. ALEX EARLE OF PURE PLASTIC SURGERY MIAMI JOINS THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY

Aesthetic Society membership remains an exclusive privilege for surgeons who possess the necessary qualification. Only one-quarter of all American Board of Plastic Surgery certified surgeons have been accepted as Aesthetic Society members

MIAMI, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. S. Alexander Earle has been accepted into the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, a professional organization comprised of plastic surgeons who demonstrate the highest standard of training, surgical expertise, and ethics in aesthetic medicine.

Aesthetic Society membership remains an exclusive privilege for surgeons who possess the necessary qualification. Only about one-quarter of all American Board of Plastic Surgery certified surgeons have been accepted as Aesthetic Society members.

In the United States, plastic surgeons who are both board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and possess significant plastic surgery procedural experience are considered for membership. Credentials are rigorously scrutinized, including medical licensure, training background, legal history, hospital affiliations, advertising campaigns, and peer reviews.

"The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery includes the most highly-esteemed plastic surgeons worldwide, and I am genuinely honored to be selected as a member," says Dr. Alex Earle. "Joining ASAPS will allow me to engage with the latest research and innovation in the aesthetic plastic surgery specialty—a privilege that ultimately benefits patients in terms of surgical techniques and technology."

After completing the admissions process, a plastic surgeon must continue to work throughout their practice to maintain the ASAPS affiliation. Ongoing requirements include participation in accredited Continuing Medical Education, regular attendance at national meetings, and adherence to the ethics and standards of the organization.

For more information on Dr. Earle and PURE Plastic Surgery, please visit www.PurePlasticSurgery.com.

ABOUT THE AESTHETIC SOCIETY

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. The Aesthetic Society is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

ABOUT S. ALEXANDER EARLE , MD, FACS

S. Alexander Earle, MD, FACS is an Ivy League educated, double board-certified plastic surgeon with vast experience in both reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Earle is also the founder of Pure Plastic Surgery. Dr. Earle puts his patients first and uses Smart Aesthetics™ to tailor his procedures to each individual patient's body and desires. He takes his time with his patients, explaining the risks and benefits of the procedures and setting appropriate expectations for the surgery and recovery period. His focus is on providing a high-quality patient experience with safety being a top priority. He is well known for his excellent results, friendly smile, and professionalism.

Pure Plastic Surgery has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Office-Based Surgery Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

