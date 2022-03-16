Global Esports Organization Gen.G and Game Developer Nimble Neuron Launch Landmark Partnership

The partnership will launch with an Eternal Return World Kick-off experiential party at GDC 2022, followed by Creator and Collegiate Community Events through the end of the year, aimed at increasing user engagement and expanding the global market

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of a first of its kind two-year partnership between a game developer and esports organization. This partnership is aimed at accelerating the global market expansion of Nimble Neuron's multiplayer online survival arena, Eternal Return. The developer will tap into Gen.G's Korean and North American brand power and influencer network to reach new audiences, create content, and build out a competitive esports strategy.

Nimble Neuron_Eternal Return_Gen.G Photo (PRNewswire)

The partnership will officially kick off with an experiential announcement event on March 23 near this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco. Influencers and event attendees will experience a projection mapped Tree of Life, Eternal Return-themed beverages, and music spun by Bay area DJs Miles Medina and musubi. This party is the first in a series of live events through the end of the year, including activations at Dreamhack and PAX East. Nimble Neuron and Gen.G will also be working together to enrich the vibrant Eternal Return community in Korea, starting with a community play event held at Gen.G's Seoul-based PC Cafe. Event attendees will have a chance to play with their favorite Eternal Return streamers and receive exclusive gift packages and in-game coupons.

Making appearances at these live events will be members of the Eternal Return stream team. The stream team is headlined by internet personality and musician Lily "LilyPichu" Ki, G4TV host and content creator Ovilee May, former Overwatch Pro turned variety streamer Jin-Woo "9ambler" Heo, and also includes current Gen.G creators Nicki Taylor, SupCaitlin, and Yeji.

"We're taking what a partnership has traditionally meant in the esports space and flipping it on its head," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "Gen.G has always been about cultivating an inclusive and widespread community worldwide where fans could come together to celebrate esports and gaming as a whole. Working with Nimble Neuron to put eyes back on their exciting IP is giving us the opportunity to expand our reach beyond the silo of esports to expand their reach to the larger competitive community."

Nam Seok Kim, CEO of Nimble Neuron said, "We are very excited to open this new chapter of Eternal Return with Gen.G Esports, who have continually challenged themselves to build a worldwide audience as well as in Korea. With this global collaboration with Gen.G, Eternal Return will focus on delivering engaging experiences to game players and esports fans worldwide as we level up our innovative experiences, both within esports and beyond. We are looking forward to this next phase of Eternal Return fandom's global expansion."

The partnership will also launch the Eternal Return Collegiate Club Program, powered by Gen.G. This program will build a network of like-minded students, who will be supported by the developer and esports organization through club sponsorship, mentorship opportunities, live activation support, and merchandise. The Eternal Return esports teams formed by the colleges will play in official tournaments, culminating in the Eternal Return College Cup event. Schools included in the program are: University of Kentucky, Eastern Michigan University, University of California Berkeley, Ohio State University, Ryerson University, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Hawaii and more.

Gen.G and Nimble Neuron's partnership comes on the heels of recent partnership announcements for Gen.G including Bithumb, PUMA, LG Ultragear, SIDIZ gaming chairs, and Monster Energy.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen.G