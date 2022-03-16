ISLAND PACIFIC SEAFOOD MARKET AND SOCAL FILIPINOS TEAM UP FOR THE FIRST-EVER LUMPIA EATING CONTEST

Slots are easily filling up as Lumpia lovers gear up for National Lumpia Day

WALNUT, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoCal Filipinos has partnered with Island Pacific Seafood Market to hold the first-ever Lumpia Eating Contest in celebration of National Lumpia Day on March 19, 4pm PT, at Island Pacific Oxnard. The person who finishes the most lumpia in one minute will take home $500 worth of cash prize.

Happy National Lumpia Day everyone! We are celebrating this Saturday, March 19 at @islandpacificmarket in Oxnard at 4pm for @socalfilipinos Lumpia Eating contest! Share with us your favorite lumpia story to enter as a potential contestant! Visit your local Island Pacific loacation to get ready made lumpia in pork or chicken from the freezer section and don’t forget to tag us if you have some LUMPIA today! #nationallumpiaday #lumpiaeatingcontest (PRNewswire)

Just over a month ago, Island Pacific launched its successful Fishball Eating Contest, and now they're back with another belly buster event to promote Filipino food and culture. To join the Lumpia Eating Contest, interested participants must fill out the form at https://bit.ly/eatlumpia on or before March 16, 5pm PT.

The first 15 qualified entrants will compete on March 19, but SoCal and Island Pacific will contact the waitlisted participants in case one or more of the 15 contestants does not show up.

Why does Lumpia matter to the Filipino culture?

Lumpia, more commonly known as spring rolls, is a popular Filipino dish made with sweet pork stuffing rolled in a thin, crepe-like pastry skin called "lumpia wrapper", and then deep-fried until golden and crispy.

Filipino parties are incomplete without Lumpia because its crispy, golden skin perfectly complements the staples pancit habhab for long life, red spaghetti, and hotdog with mallows on stick. Filipinos eat Lumpia with spoon & fork, but sometimes it's better enjoyed when eaten with bare hands and dipped in ketchup.

For people who are craving for lumpia but don't have time to do all the work, Island Pacific their own brand of lumpia found in the freezer section. It's rolled and packed with savory flavors in Pork or Chicken, ready for deep-frying at home.

How does SoCal Filipinos help bond the community in Southern California?

SoCal Filipinos, founded by Jason Lustina on June 18, 2020, is the largest and fastest growing group on Facebook dedicated to the Filipino and Filipino-American community in Southern California boasting nearly 53,000 members. Its mission is to connect Filipinos and Filipino-Americans within the region through shared experiences by providing meaningful content, workshops, panels, and events that embody the Filipino culture.

[Island Pacific Seafood is a Filipino Grocery Chain dedicated to promoting Filipino Food and Culture to the rest of the world. It is headquartered in City of Industry, California and currently has 18 supermarket branches serving communities in California and Las Vegas]

