LatAmGrowth SPAC Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LatAmGrowth SPAC (Nasdaq: "LATGU") (the "Company") announced today that commencing March 17, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 13,000,000 units (the "Units") may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the Units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. Those Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "LATGU". The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "LATG" and "LATGW," respectively. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Holders of the Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About LatAmGrowth SPAC

LatAmGrowth SPAC is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

