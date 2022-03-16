Rolebot raises $4.5M for smart sourcing of diverse and top-performing teams

AI creates an ideal look-alike talent pool and delivers interviews with no resumes, no job descriptions, and no job postings. Zeros in on top passive talent that never apply for a job.

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolebot, Inc. raised $4.5 million for its AI-powered job board for top-tier, passive talent from Data Point Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, Jason Calacanis, and the LAUNCH fund.

AI books interviews with no resumes, job descriptions, or job postings. 1/3 of candidates are diverse, guaranteed.

Rolebot's AI finds the most promising talent likely to look for a new opportunity by creating an ideal look-alike of your best employees and delivering an instant pipeline of diverse candidates each day to your Inbox. With no job descriptions, no resumes, and no job postings, the system guarantees that one-third of candidates are diverse and reverses much of the bias inherent in the traditional hiring system. Rolebot helps companies exceed diversity goals and are active across many sectors. Notable customers include Snowflake (software engineering), American Red Cross (non-profit), Moss Adams (professional services), Dentsu (marketing agency), USC (higher education), and Randstad (staffing agency)."

The two-minute setup begins by plugging in two profiles of top performers in that role. With that seed, the AI builds a profile based on 100 publicly accessible data points across the web, including social media, conferences, blogs, certifications, and professional networking communities. The following day the platform delivers a list of candidates for thumbs up/thumbs down rating, tuning the results and giving you the best fit for the job without bias. To ensure candidates have a positive experience, Rolebot's Talent Success team (real humans) oversees the process.

Rolebot is perfect for confidential searches because the job is never posted, allowing teams to build a pipeline of potential replacements ahead of the change. Rolebot data shows that 1 in 5 interviews results in a hire for most customers. Rolebot works best with skilled talent such as engineers, marketers, sales professionals, product and designers, accounting & financial, HR leaders, C-level executives, and others with a verifiable track record.

Rolebot offers a free 5-day trial that often doubles a candidate pipeline within one week. Top brands rave about Rolebot's ability to find smart candidates, integrate with the hiring process, and address everything you hate about recruiting.

Supporting Quotes:

Shane Bernstein , CEO of Rolebot , "Working in the recruitment industry for 17 years, I saw the barriers to hiring were the resume and the job description - neither are helpful. As my own recruiting business grew, I also saw that hiring more recruiters didn't scale financially. Instead, we turned to technology and honed in on evidence-based data, and we saw that we could scale and disrupt an otherwise antiquated industry. Rolebot is the product of that deep domain expertise and the newly available AI models."

Jason Calacanis at LAUNCH and Rolebot investor and board member, "Recruiting talent has never been harder or more important, and Rolebot gives companies a huge advantage in the talent wars."

Mike Majors at Data Point Capital, Rolebot investor and board member, "Wars and pandemics, not to mention 'the great resignation' can take entire teams offline and hurt businesses. Intelligent candidate sourcing that crosses borders, respects cultures, and breaks affinity bias is the only solution to this global challenge."

Salil Deshpande at Uncorrelated Ventures, Rolebot investor and board member, "It's stunning how well Rolebot surfaces the best candidates for your job, given only two LinkedIn profiles of ideal candidates. And then it can optionally reach out and schedule meetings with interested candidates. It's what my portfolio companies need."

Redpoint Ventures – Atli Thorkelsson , Head of Talent Acquisition, "Stop right here, no need to move further in the demo, I love this! Rolebot addresses everything we hate about the recruitment process at top of the funnel. We're always looking for ways to be more 'scalable' and Rolebot has been hugely impactful and great to work with! It's one of the best tools we've utilized in the last few years and we're big fans!"

About Rolebot

Rolebot, Inc. is an AI-powered job board for top-tier, passive talent. Rolebot's AI finds the most promising talent ready for a new opportunity by creating an ideal look-alike of your best employees and delivering an instant pipeline of candidates. The system guarantees that one-third of candidates are diverse and reverses the bias inherent in the traditional hiring system. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles. www.rolebot.io

Media Contact:

Travis Murdock

+1 650-740-6055

travis@rolebot.i

View original content:

SOURCE Rolebot