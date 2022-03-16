SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of eHealth, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 18, 2022 - (NASDAQ: EHTH)

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of eHealth, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of EHTH during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: April 26, 2018 to July 23, 2020

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges, in part, that: 1) statements made by defendants gave investors the false impression that the commission receivables reported by eHealth had no associated costs; and 2) the Company failed to disclose that eHealth in fact had additional operating expenses that it must incur in order to retain customers and keep them from cancelling their policies within the first year. These costs included the cost of providing "customer care service," and these operating costs had to be offset against any commissions receivable.

DEADLINE: March 18, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=24691&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of EHTH during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 18, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

