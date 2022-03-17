Equitable Bank's Andrew Moor to speak at the National Bank Financials' 20th Annual Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Moor, President and CEO of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM, will be participating in a fireside chat at National Banks' 20th Annual Financial Services Conference on March 22, 2022. Mr. Moor is scheduled to participate from 2:15 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. EST.

Equitable Bank is focused on driving change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. Launched in 2016 as Canada's first born-digital bank, EQ Bank is the digital banking platform offered by Equitable Bank, providing state-of-the-art digital banking products and services.

Access to the live webcast will be available on Equitable Bank's Investor Relations website at http://eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts and the replay of the fireside chat will be archived for 90 days.

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. (Equitable) trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB, EQB.PR.C, and EQB.R) and serves more than 325,000 Canadians through its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded over 50 years ago, Equitable Bank provides diversified personal and commercial banking and through its EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named #1 Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021 list. Please visit equitablebank.ca for details.

