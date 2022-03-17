Torpago Acquires Wishlife Technologies To Continue Rapid Expansion

The small business spend platform's acquisition of Innovative Technology Group's Wishlife allows them to further their rapid growth and success.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTech spend management platform Torpago announces today the acquisition of Wishlife, a technology company that specializes in innovative and secure video communications and content management software. The acquisition is uniquely structured as an all-stock deal, affirming Wishlife's belief in the mission, vision, and values of Torpago's brand and continued growth for the company. Earlier this year, Torpago announced the closing of a $77 million round - made up of $2M debt equity and $75 million in credit facilities - led by Operate, after over 100% MOM growth through 2021.

The technology team at Wishlife, led by Lei Wang, will integrate into Torpago as Wang becomes the company's CTO. The integration also includes Torpago's acquisition of Wishlife's premier technology talent, aimed at enhancing their product roadmap and technology capabilities. To date, Wishlife has worked with Fortune 500 companies and small firms, earning themselves high regard for their cutting-edge technology in the industry.

"We are very excited to bring cutting edge technology, know-how and an amazing team to the table." shares Wang. "We are committed to build a secure and scalable spend management platform that empowers businesses of all sizes."

As a part of the acquisition, Walter Kortschak, Founder of Kortschak Investments and an investor in Wishlife, will join the Torpago Board of Directors. Mr. Kortschak's investment career spans nearly 5 decades and brings a breadth of expertise to the company.

"We feel that our infrastructure and customer acquisition strategy marries perfectly with the Wishlife technical team and this acquisition will allow great synergies to bloom in 2022." adds Torpago CEO Brent Jackson.

To learn more about Torpago, visit https://torpago.com/

About Torpago

Torpago is a FinTech spend management platform on a mission to disrupt traditional corporate credit cards and modernize spend management for businesses of all sizes. Torpago empowers companies with simple and easy solutions that grant more extensive control and transparency of company spend. Launched in 2020, the Torpago cards and software enable hundreds of businesses to better manage spend.

About Wishlife

Wishlife Technologies partners with small firms and Fortune 500 companies, all those who seek to optimize performance and remedy pain points with secure, scalable video communication and advanced content management. Wishlife Technologies complements quantitative transactional relationships with easy to use qualitative software tools that humanize enterprise.

