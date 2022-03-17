As War in Ukraine Intensifies, Access Insights from The Conference Board on the Economy and Business

As War in Ukraine Intensifies, Access Insights from The Conference Board on the Economy and Business

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the war in Ukraine intensifies, insights from The Conference Board shed light on what the latest developments mean for the state and trajectory of the economy and business environment. Media can access the daily commentary and analysis here.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board) (PRNewswire)

In addition, thought leaders of The Conference Board are available for comment. See below for a selection of the latest thought leadership:

The Economy

Podcast: Severed Supply Chains: Is Global Trade at Risk?

How will the war in Ukraine impact rising commodity prices and key material shortages? Will Ukraine be able to provide its own people with necessities without Western intervention? In this podcast, Dmytro Los , Head of the Board of the Ukrainian Business and Trade Association, and Sara Murray , Managing Director, International, discuss the dire situation facing the Ukrainian people—and the threat to global commerce.

How will the war inimpact rising commodity prices and key material shortages? Willbe able to provide its own people with necessities without Western intervention? In this podcast,, Head of the Board of the Ukrainian Business and Trade Association, and, Managing Director, International, discuss the dire situation facing the Ukrainian people—and the threat to global commerce.

Article: Should Semiconductor Supply Chains Brace for More Turmoil?

For the past two years, the pandemic has prompted massive bottlenecks in the production of semiconductors. And now, some reports have raised alarming concerns that the crisis in Eastern Europe is about to cause further chip shortages. Should the crisis last and the demand for chips be sustained—or even increase in the months to come—bottlenecks are likely to show up again and prices may spike.

For the past two years, the pandemic has prompted massive bottlenecks in the production of semiconductors. And now, some reports have raised alarming concerns that the crisis inis about to cause further chip shortages. Should the crisis last and the demand for chips be sustained—or even increase in the months to come—bottlenecks are likely to show up again and prices may spike.

Article: The Four Scenarios That Will Determine Oil's Price Tag

The oil market is facing unprecedented uncertainty and volatility. Senior Economist Hiba Itani outlines four scenarios that could impact the oil market, taking account of the latest developments in Ukraine and the threat of additional sanctions by the EU, US, and other NATO members. The oil market is facing unprecedented uncertainty and volatility. Senior Economistoutlines four scenarios that could impact the oil market, taking account of the latest developments inand the threat of additional sanctions by the EU, US, and other NATO members.

Public Policy

Policy Brief: New Poll Shows Where US CEOs Stand on Timely Issues

The biggest priority that US policymakers must address this year is Russia , according to a new survey of CEOs and directors conducted by the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED). As detailed in the new survey, more than two-thirds of the surveyed business leaders view Russia as the biggest policy priority for 2022. Simultaneously, roughly 67 percent of respondents agree with the US President's handling of the war in Ukraine .

The biggest priority that US policymakers must address this year is, according to a new survey of CEOs and directors conducted by the Committee for Economic Development, the public policy center of The Conference Board (CED). As detailed in the new survey, more than two-thirds of the surveyed business leaders viewas the biggest policy priority for 2022. Simultaneously, roughly 67 percent of respondents agree with the US President's handling of the war in

Podcast: The Nuclear Threat: How Does It Work in Practice?

What is the difference between battlefield and strategic nuclear weapons? Are we underestimating the risk of chemical weapon attacks in Ukraine ? Can the war spill outside of the Ukrainian border? In this podcast, Hamish de Bretton Gordon , one of the world's leading experts on nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare, and Sara Murray , Managing Director, International, discuss Russia's military doctrine and China's role in this conflict. What is the difference between battlefield and strategic nuclear weapons? Are we underestimating the risk of chemical weapon attacks in? Can the war spill outside of the Ukrainian border? In this podcast,, one of the world's leading experts on nuclear, biological, and chemical warfare, and, Managing Director, International, discussmilitary doctrine androle in this conflict.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG)

Article: Cutting Ties with Russia : A Guide to Decision-Making Now and in the Future

An unprecedented wave of companies is cutting ties with Russia . In this essay, the ESG Center's Executive Director Paul Washington and Researcher Merel Spierings offer guidance on how to make "exit" decisions now and to prepare for similar crises in the future. An unprecedented wave of companies is cutting ties with. In this essay, the ESG Center's Executive Directorand Researcher Merel Spierings offer guidance on how to make "exit" decisions now and to prepare for similar crises in the future.

Human Capital

Article: Ways to Ensure Civil Workplaces Amid Anger Over War in Ukraine

In a new piece, Rebecca Ray , Executive Vice President of Human Capital, shares insights on what organizations can do to help employees affected by discrimination in the workplace—in the context of the war in Ukraine and beyond.

In a new piece,, Executive Vice President of Human Capital, shares insights on what organizations can do to help employees affected by discrimination in the workplace—in the context of the war inand beyond.

Article: Evacuating Employees from Ukraine : What Steps are HR Departments Taking?

As the combat intensifies in Ukraine , a second wave of employees is requesting help to evacuate. Marion Devine , Senior Researcher at the Human Capital Center in Europe , shares how HR leaders and their departments are handling the needs of their staff once they reach the borders of neighboring countries.

As the combat intensifies in, a second wave of employees is requesting help to evacuate., Senior Researcher at the Human Capital Center in, shares how HR leaders and their departments are handling the needs of their staff once they reach the borders of neighboring countries.

Article: Defusing the Discrimination Against Employees in Russia

Companies with operations in Russia face a new challenge: They must defuse the build-up of emotional tensions and discrimination not just against their employees based in Russia , but also Russian staff working across the international business. Sanja Haas , Leader of the Human Capital Center in Europe , details how HR leaders and their departments can move from the first phase of immediate crisis management to a second phase of business contingency planning. Companies with operations inface a new challenge: They must defuse the build-up of emotional tensions and discrimination not just against their employees based in, but also Russian staff workingthe international business., Leader of the Human Capital Center in, details how HR leaders and their departments can move from the first phase of immediate crisis management to a second phase of business contingency planning.

Marketing & Communications

Article: As Inflation Accelerates, Marketers Need to Respond with Consideration

As detailed by Ivan Pollard , Leader of the Marketing & Communications Center, the average American could now pay $100 a week to fill their gas tanks, biting into already thin disposable incomes. At the same time, gas prices are going to affect the cost of logistics for manufacturers, starting another spell of inflationary pressure. What should marketers consider in this scenario as they make pricing decisions? As detailed by, Leader of the Marketing & Communications Center, the average American could now paya week to fill their gas tanks, biting into already thin disposable incomes. At the same time, gas prices are going to affect the cost of logistics for manufacturers, starting another spell of inflationary pressure. What should marketers consider in this scenario as they make pricing decisions?

About The Conference Board

The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Conference Board