Changsha Day launched at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Changsha Day was officially launched at Expo 2020 Dubai on Tuesday, highlighting the central Chinese city's competitive industries including intelligent manufacturing, engineering machinery, and cultural innovation.

Since its first show at Expo 2005 Aichi, Changsha, capital city of Hunan province, has achieved leapfrog development. With a population of more than 10 million, it has been listed among the 10 happiest cities in China for 14 consecutive years, and its gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 1.33 trillion yuan in 2021.

Despite the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city saw significant consumption growth last year, with its total retail sales of consumer goods ranking fourth among all Chinese capital cities.

The Changsha Day event showcases an open and inclusive city to the world and aims to enhance business cooperation and cultural exchanges worldwide, said Qiu Jixing, vice mayor of Changsha.

Mohamed B. Khaarrub, development advisor to the UAE Ministry of Economy, spoke highly of the investment of Changsha enterprises at the Ajman China Mall, adding that the UAE will explore more cooperation opportunities with the Hunan Free Trade Zone in trade mechanism, reform, and innovation.

Six famous Changsha-based enterprises including Sany Heavy Industry, Broad Group, and Truking exhibited their core products at the event.

Gong Yuxiang, director of the European division of Sansure Biotech, said his company has been expanding into the international market since 2012, and is now providing health solutions to customers from over 160 countries and regions. Based on the Changsha Day event, the company will step up going global and contribute more public health products to the world, he said.

During Expo 2020 Dubai, an online exhibition will be held from March 16-31 to introduce Hunan commodities to the Middle East. More than 120 enterprises from Changsha will use online meetings and livestreaming demonstrations to promote over 1,000 products in various categories, ranging from intelligent manufacturing to tourism and healthcare.

