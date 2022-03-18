Pritzker Levine LLP, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, Sharp Law, LLP, Burns Charest LLP and Keller Rohrback L.L.P., Announce a Class Action Settlement with Mylan for Purchasers of EpiPen®, EpiPen Jr® and/or their Authorized Generics

KANSAS CITY, Kan., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

EpiPen® ("EpiPen") Auto-Injector Class Action

Settlement with Mylan for $264 Million

In re EPIPEN (EPINEPHRINE INJECTION, USP) MARKETING,

SALES PRACTICES and antitrust Litigation

Case No. 2:17-md-02785-DDC-TJJ, MDL 2785 (District of Kansas)

To register to receive compensation, visit www.EpiPenClassAction.com

Who Is Eligible?

People or entities that paid for some or all of the purchase price of a branded or authorized generic EpiPen® or EpiPen Jr® for the purpose of consumption, and not resale. This includes:

Yourself

Family members

Plan participants or employees

This lawsuit asserts that Defendants violated certain state antitrust, federal racketeering, and other laws, harming competition and causing class members to overpay for EpiPen products. Defendants deny these allegations.

PLEASE NOTE: This is NOT a recall, safety, or other similar notice. No one is claiming that EpiPen products are unsafe or ineffective.

If you purchased or paid for an EpiPen® or EpiPen Jr® Auto-Injector at any time between August 24, 2011 and November 1, 2020, your rights may be affected by this class action settlement with Mylan.

If you fall into one of these categories you are a Class Member (unless you are excluded by the class definition, available on the settlement website) and you may:

Share in the distribution of settlement funds OR Object. Any objection to the Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court and sent to and received by counsel for the parties no later than June 8, 2022 :

Clerk of the Court

United States District Court, District of Kansas

500 State Avenue

Kansas City, KS 66101

Rex A. Sharp

SHARP LAW, LLP

4820 West 75th Street

Prairie Village, KS 66208

Adam K. Levin

HOGAN LOVELLS US LLP

555 13th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20004

If you are a Class Member and did not timely request exclusion prior to January 15, 2021, you will be bound by any judgment in the Action. You may appear in court through an attorney at your expense. The Court will hold a hearing on July 6, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time to consider whether to approve the Settlement, attorneys' fees, expenses, and service awards.

To share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, Class Members who did not already submit a Proof of Claim form as part of the settlement in this case with the Pfizer Defendants in 2021 must submit a Proof of Claim through the settlement website or by mail. If submitted through the settlement website, the Proof of Claim must be received no later than July 25, 2022. If submitted by mail, the Proof of Claim must be postmarked no later than July 25, 2022. Unless the deadline is extended, failure to submit your timely Proof of Claim will preclude you from receiving any payment from the Settlement. If you previously submitted a Proof of Claim in this case in 2021 as part of the settlement with Pfizer, you do not need to submit a second Proof of Claim and your Proof of Claim will apply to both settlements.

For more information about how to participate in this proposed class action settlement with Mylan, please visit www.EpiPenClassAction.com, call 1‐877-221-7632, or write to:

EpiPen Settlement

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173113

Milwaukee, WI 53217

March 18, 2022

