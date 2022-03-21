The Aurora Institute Launches State Policy Recommendations Calling on Policymakers to Transform K-12 Education

ARLINGTON, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of transforming the K-12 education system so it is fit for its purpose of strengthening democracy and shaping our next generation of engaged citizens, the Aurora Institute today launched its annual state policy agenda .

The Aurora Institute announces 12 key actions state policymakers can take to transform the future of K-12 education.

Informed by the expertise of thousands of members in its community, the organization's state policy agenda is a set of 12 recommendations geared at transforming the nation's K-12 education system to be modernized, equitable, and effective. The priorities challenge decision-makers to wield their influence and take advantage of existing opportunities to disrupt the traditional one-size-fits-all model of K-12 teaching and learning, and unleash learning from the confines of place and time. The priorities include:

Establishing a statewide profile of a graduate

Modernizing state education funding

Advancing racial equity in education

Increasing educator workforce diversity

Modernizing the educator workforce

Advancing competency-based education policies

Establishing innovation zones

Investing in COVID-19 learning recovery

Transforming systems of assessments

Rethinking next generation accountability

Expanding access to broadband

Creating competency-based pathways across K-12, higher education, career and technical education and the workforce

"This set of recommendations articulates state policy changes needed to transform our education systems to be more personalized and competency-based," said Susan Patrick, President and CEO of the Aurora Institute. "By addressing these key issues, policymakers can shape the necessary conditions we need to transform our system to be more equitable and effective. We stand ready to support policymakers in their journey to do so."

"The Aurora Institute has always been at the leading edge of producing policy guidance to advance personalized, competency-based education systems," said Virgel Hammonds, Chief Learning Officer at KnowledgeWorks, and board member at the Aurora Institute. "This latest set of innovative, future-focused state policy recommendations will be invaluable to state legislators and their teams in guiding their states systems into the future."

