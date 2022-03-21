CBS INVITES AMERICA TO 'COME ON DOWN' - THE ICONIC CBS ORIGINAL GAME SHOW "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF FUN WITH A 50-STOP NATIONWIDE "COME ON DOWN TOUR"

Mobile Game Show on Wheels Lets Fans Play Plinko, Spin the Wheel, Compete in a Showcase Showdown and Enter for a Chance to Win $50,000

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 50 golden years as the most iconic and joyful game show on television, CBS Original THE PRICE IS RIGHT is hitting the road. The epic coast-to-coast tour will make 50 stops across the country, giving America the opportunity to play games, score prizes, and enter for a chance to win a grand prize of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000*), while supporting local businesses along the way.

For the past 50 years, THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been part of the fabric of America, uplifting viewers, and contestants alike with positivity, excitement, and a daily escape. THE PRICE IS RIGHT COME ON DOWN TOUR will bring its mobile game show on wheels to iconic spots nationwide, connecting with fans and giving them a chance to play Plinko, spin THE PRICE IS RIGHT wheel, and compete in a Showcase Showdown, as well as enjoy fun photo ops and experience the show's magic firsthand. Fans will also be able to win prizes supporting beloved local business partners whose history is deeply tied to 1972, the year THE PRICE IS RIGHT premiered.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT COME ON DOWN TOUR will make special stops in cities including Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, St. Louis, Cleveland, the hometown of the show's host Drew Carey, as well as New York. Along the way, the tour will be visiting uniquely American landmarks such as the Route 66 sign, Gateway Arch, and the World's Largest Basket. Fans can follow the tour's journey across the country via Instagram @TheRealPriceIsRight to see where it is headed next!

"THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years," said Mike Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer at CBS. "This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The COME ON DOWN TOUR is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city."

THE PRICE IS RIGHT COME ON DOWN TOUR kicks off Friday, March 25th at the world-renowned Santa Monica Pier with a spectacular, themed lighting of Pacific Park's famous Ferris wheel at dusk to celebrate.

"COME ON DOWN TOUR" SPECIAL STOPS:

Los Angeles, CA – Friday, March 25

Denver, CO – Friday, April 1

Dallas, TX – Thursday, April 7

New Orleans, LA – Friday, April 15

Nashville, TN – Friday, April 22

St. Louis, MO – Thursday, April 28

Cleveland, OH – Friday, May 6

New York, NY – Wednesday, May 18

All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT premiered on Sept. 4, 1972 and has since given away over $300,000,000 in cash and prizes. Hosted by Drew Carey, it is network television's #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. THE PRICE IS RIGHT is produced by Fremantle and is broadcast weekdays on CBS (11:00 AM-12:00 PM, ET/10:00-11:00 AM, PT).

*No purchase necessary. See Rules at cbs.com/price50

