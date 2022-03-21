Curative Biotechnology Announces Cooperative Research and Development Agreement(CRADA) with the National Eye Institute (NEI) for Clinical Evaluation of its Proprietary Ocular Metformin Formulation in Age-Related Macular Degeneration

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) ("Curative" or the "Company"), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Eye Institute (NEI), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
TITLE OF CRADA: Clinical Evaluation of Curative Biotechnology,
Inc.'s Proprietary Ocular Metformin Formulation
PHS IC: National Eye Institute
IC Principal Investigator: Emily Chew, M.D.
Collaborator: Curative Biotechnology, Inc.
Collaborator Principal Investigator Steering committee lead representative Dr. Catherine Sohn
TERM OF CRADA: Three (3) years from the Effective Date.
About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit https://www.nih.gov/.
NEI leads the federal government's research on the visual system and eye diseases. NEI supports basic and clinical science programs to develop sight-saving treatments and address special needs of people with vision loss. For more information, visit https://www.nei.nih.gov.
Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech has ongoing programs in three different therapeutic areas: infectious disease, neuro oncology and degenerative eye disease. The Company's pipeline includes IMT504, CURB906 and Metformin Reformulation. IMT504 is a novel immune therapy to treat rabies and an adjuvant for vaccines, CURB906 is a fully humanized CD56 monoclonal antibody carrying a cytotoxic drug conjugate directly to the tumor site to kill the tumor by inhibiting tumor growth and migration of the tumor. Metformin Reformulation is targeting the treatment of degenerative eye disease.
