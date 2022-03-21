InventHelp Inventors Develop Money Cleaning System (DKC-150)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to automatically disinfect monies exchanged or retrieved from public money dispensing systems and registers," said one of two inventors, from Jefferson, Ohio, "so we invented the U V LIGHT MONEY CLEANING MACHINE. Our design could reduce the transfer of germs when exchanging money."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to kill viruses, germs or bacteria found on monies dispensed from any money exchange product/system. In doing so, it enhances sanitation and safety. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for banks, shopping establishments, businesses, gas stations, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

