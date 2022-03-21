JEVS HUMAN SERVICES RECEIVES $1.4M IN GRANT FUNDING TO READY JOB SEEKERS FOR IN-DEMAND CAREERS AND EXPAND SUCCESSFUL DIVERSION PROGRAM

Regional investment to provide critical services for more than 1,400

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JEVS Human Services (JEVS) announced that it received a total of $1.4 million for two Community Projects included in the FY 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill, signed into law by President Biden on last week. Funding for these projects was championed by Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey (PA) and Representative Madeleine Dean (PA-4).

A grant of $1M will support the expansion and enhancement of career and technical education (CTE) programming anchored at its vocational skills center, Orleans Technical College, in Philadelphia. Services will include academic skill-building, job readiness, and credentialed skills programs in the trades, information technology and healthcare. Programs support diverse job seekers to prepare for and to access in-demand jobs in the Greater Philadelphia region.

$400,000 will fund the full replication of The Choice is Yours (TCY) in Montgomery County, PA. TCY is a criminal justice program aimed at advancing racial equity and reducing over-incarceration in local criminal justice systems. This 13-month diversion program for first-time, nonviolent, felony drug sellers includes wraparound supports for participants and an opportunity to expunge their record upon completion. For 10 years, TCY has operated successfully in Philadelphia. In Montgomery County, the program is operated in partnership with the Montgomery County District Attorney's office.

"Since opening its doors, JEVS Human Services has helped thousands of Pennsylvanians find vocational support and a bridge back to work. Programs that provide job training, skill development, recovery services and vocational rehabilitation have transformed the lives of so many Southeastern Pennsylvanians and contributed to the region's economy as a whole," said Senator Casey. "With new funding for Orleans Technical College, JEVS can build on and expand its work and help many more adults learn new skills to succeed in the workforce. JEVS will also be able to grow its The Choice is Yours program into Montgomery County, building on its success in Philadelphia and helping first-time, nonviolent drug offenders get a fresh start in the workforce. I was proud to advocate for this funding with Congresswoman Dean so JEVS can continue its vital work and I will keep fighting to bring home federal dollars to invest in Southeastern Pennsylvania."

Regarding the funding for TCY, Representative Dean says, "Criminal justice reform is long overdue in this country, and we see the results of inequity every day. While we continue to work on systemic change, I am excited to bring the necessary funding to establish The Choice is Yours program in Montgomery County, which offers a second chance and a bright future to their program's participants."

"This funding is a significant investment in economic opportunity and equity. Our work to help job seekers prepare for family-sustaining jobs and support young people to get themselves back on track is vital for the individuals we serve, their families and our region," says Cynthia Figueroa, JEVS' President and CEO. "We are tremendously grateful that Senator Casey and Representative Dean prioritized these initiatives and sought federal funding to support our mission."

JEVS Human Services enhances the employability, independence, and quality of life of individuals through a broad range of education, employment, health, rehabilitation, recovery, and youth programs. Consistent with our core principles and entrepreneurial spirit, JEVS Human Services creates innovative and sustainable solutions to address current and future community needs. Learn more at www.JEVShumanservices.org.

