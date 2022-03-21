JOHN KENNEY JOINS ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS AS HEAD OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES

Will Lead Buildout of Allspring's Separately Managed Accounts Platform and Oversee Global Product Strategy and Development

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring), a leading independent global asset management firm with $575 billion1 in assets under management, today announced that John Kenney has joined the organization as Head of Strategic Initiatives. Mr. Kenney will report to Joseph A. Sullivan, Allspring's Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

In this new role, Mr. Kenney will oversee the firm's global product strategy and product development and lead the expansion of Remi, Allspring's tech-enabled separately managed accounts (SMA) platform. Allspring is a leading provider of managed account services with over $75 billion in SMA assets as of December 31, 2021, with a focus on customization, tax optimization, and transition services.

Mr. Sullivan said, "We are very excited that John has joined Allspring and the Company's executive team. He brings more than 29 years of industry expertise, which will be instrumental as he oversees the expansion of Remi. Our SMA platform represents a strong and important growth opportunity for Allspring, and we have full confidence that John will help us further refine the firm's product strategy and development."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Allspring as it evolves into one of the truly great independent global asset management firms with scale," shared Mr. Kenney, "and I look forward to working closely with Joe and the team as we build for the future."

Mr. Kenney joins Allspring from recent roles as an independent board member of a mutual fund platform and as an external advisor to Boston Consulting Group's asset and wealth management teams. Previously, he was an Executive Committee member and the Global Head of Affiliate Strategic Initiatives at Legg Mason Global Asset Management. In that role, he was responsible for identifying and executing on key strategic priorities while also serving as a board member of each of Legg Mason's independently operating investment affiliates. Earlier, Mr. Kenney served as the Chief Executive Officer of Legg Mason Global Asset Allocation. He began his investment industry career in 1993 with additional experience that includes sales, trading, and leadership roles in institutional fixed income capital markets. Mr. Kenney earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Notre Dame.

