Orbit Communications continuous the cooperation with SLS (Support Logistic Services, a company of the Fincantieri Group) a leading European integrator for innovative military maritime satellite communication systems, for supplying SATCOM multiband maritime systems to Leonardo for the Italian Navy. Orbit's OceanTRx 4Mil Maritime systems will provide multi-band, continuous satellite connectivity at a variety of frequencies for the Italian Navy.

NETANYA, Israel, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Communications Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of maritime and airborne satcom terminals, tracking ground station solutions, and mission-critical airborne audio management systems announced today that it continues the development of an order from SLS, a leading European integrator, for OceanTRx 4Mil satellite communications systems Delivery of the systems, which will provide the fleet with continuous multi-band satellite connectivity, is expected to be delivered during years 2022 and 2023.

"We are extremely proud that the Italian Navy chose to purchase the OceanTRx 4Mil new and advanced multi-band satellite communication system" said Daniel Eshchar, CEO of Orbit, "The OceanTRx4 Mil solution serves both commercial and military vessels, allowing our customers to use multiple frequency domains simultaneously. This patented technology is one of the most advanced naval military solutions in the world. The maritime market is one of the major growth engines for Orbit and this order for our state of the art systems, which support four (4) different bands in a single terminal places Orbit as a leader in Maritime communications"

About Orbit's OceanTRx 4 System

OceanTRx 4Mil is a Maritime Satcom Terminal, based on the OceanTRx4 platform but with advanced military features. A patented satellite communication system designed for maritime platforms and supports a variety of configurations of 1.15-meter diameter antenna systems, operating at Ku, X, Ka Commercial and Ka Military frequencies including simultaneous operation of a variety frequencies for global operation. The OceanTRx 4Mil system is designed for quick and convenient installation, maintenance and upgrade, combining RF performance and exceptional system availability for security customers

About ORBIT:

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (TASE: ORBI), a leading global provider of airborne communications and satellite-tracking maritime and ground-station solutions, is helping to expand and redefine how we connect. You'll find Orbit systems on airliners and jet fighters, cruise ships and navy vessels, ground stations and offshore platforms. We deliver innovative, cost-effective and highly reliable solutions to commercial operators, major air forces and navies, space agencies and emerging New Space companies.

