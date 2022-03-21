Surgical Notes Releases E-Book on Key ASC Billing Company Qualities

New guide examines motivating factors for ASCs to outsource their billing that go beyond improving financial performance.

DALLAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has published a detailed e-book titled "ASC Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Partners: What Qualities Matter Beyond the Bottom Line."

Available now, the complimentary guide explores 10 of the most important qualities ASCs will want to look for in a billing partner in addition to a company's ability to deliver financial improvements. The importance and value of each of the 10 qualities is explained and then discussed further. The e-book describes how ASCs can effectively identify whether a billing company is strong in an area, reviews why centers will want to prioritize these qualities, identifies expectations for their billing partner, and shares tips and expert recommendations.

By reading this e-book and following its guidance, ASCs will be in a better position to make the right choice in a billing partner — one that can help a center take its financial and operational performance to higher levels.

"Outsourcing is a proven way for ASCs to improve their bottom line by increasing revenue, strengthening collections, and decreasing costs," said Randy Bishop, president and chief executive officer for Surgical Notes. "These reasons should encourage centers to consider whether partnering with an ASC billing company is right for them. But these are far from the only factors that make outsourcing billing such an effective solution for today's surgery centers. In fact, outsourcing ASC billing can deliver substantial benefits that go well beyond financial performance when the billing company partner can deliver on those many benefits."

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

