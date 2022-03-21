Viking Integrated Safety Forms Strategic Partnership with The Protectowire Company Inc. to Offer Viking VSF Visual Flame Detectors

CALEDONIA, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Integrated Safety, a division of Viking SupplyNet, announced the formation of a strategic partnership with The Protectowire Company, the leading manufacturer of linear heat detection systems, to offer Viking VSF Visual Flame Detectors. The partnership combines the efforts of two leading life safety companies to address the needs of a growing flame detector market, estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021–2026 and reach $3.125B USD worldwide, according to IndustryARC™. "Growth towards developing smart flame detectors and governmental regulations for hazardous environments related to enhancing workplace safety standards is analyzed to significantly drive the flame detector market," concludes IndustryARC. Flame detectors are used for primary fire prevention across a variety of industries, including oil & gas, chemical production and storage, mining, automotive manufacturing, aerospace, transportation & logistics, and agriculture.

Viking Integrated Safety VSF301 Video Flame Detector (PRNewswire)

"Protectowire is the pioneer and leading provider of linear heat detection solutions, so we are pleased to partner with them as they take Viking visual flame detectors to market," commented Mike Crovo, GM of Viking Integrated Safety. "Protectowire is well known for innovation, quality, and reliability, so Viking views this partnership as a key endorsement of our VSF visual flame detectors as the leading technology available. We'll be able to jointly address market needs" added Crovo.

"Protectowire has been evaluating complimentary products to further grow our market share in fire detection worldwide", said Brenton Harris, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at The Protectowire Company. "This allows us to offer a larger product portfolio to our global distribution network. Our new partnership with Viking is a part of this strategy," he added.

Viking Visual Flame Detectors are specifically designed for hazardous industries where fast optical flame detection is critical and nuisance alarms are not an option. The Viking VSF300 is an explosion-proof intelligent video flame detector capable of detecting a gasoline fire at 200 feet and a jet fuel fire at 300 feet. The detector processes a live video stream to identify the characteristic properties of flames using an onboard digital signal processor (DSP) and embedded video content analytics (VCA) software. The VSF301 has similar detection capabilities and adds the capability to stream the live video for real-time situational awareness, as well as an onboard MicroSD memory slot to record pre- and post-alarm video analysis of the event. The Viking VSF303 complements the video flame detectors as an explosion-proof multi-spectrum IR flame detector tested by Factory Mutual (FM) to detect a hydrocarbon fuel pan fire at ~ 200 feet (60m) within 5 seconds.

The Protectowire Company Inc. is the originator of Linear Heat Detectors and the leading manufacturer of Special Hazard Linear Heat Detection Systems. Protectowire solutions include complete alarm systems for fire protection suitable for a vast array of industrial and commercial applications. Our products are made in the USA at our factory located in Pembroke, Massachusetts. Since 1938, many of the world's largest companies have chosen Protectowire to protect their valuable assets and business operations. If you would like more information, please visit www.protectowire.com or call 781-826-3878.

Viking Integrated Safety (VIS) leverages the broad range of Minimax Viking products to provide fully integrated, pre-engineered, and packaged fire prevention solutions for targeted applications. VIS solutions combine technologies from smart sensors, flame/heat/smoke/gas detectors, alarm & control panels, notification & A/V appliances, and extinguishment systems into seamless, reliable, and cost-effective kits. VIS is a division of Viking SupplyNet, and all VIS solutions are sold through and supported by Viking SupplyNet (www.SupplyNet.com). Visit Safety.SupplyNet.com or call 800- 968-9501.

Contact:

Frederick Koons, Director of Marketing

Email: FKoons@VikingCorp.com

Tel: 616-485-5238

URL: Safety.SupplyNet.com

Viking Integrated Safety Logo (PRNewsfoto/Viking Integrated Safety) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Viking Integrated Safety