Inhibrx Announces Details of Presentations at 2022 AACR Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and an emerging pre-clinical pipeline, announced today that data from INBRX-121 and INBRX-130 will be presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") Annual Meeting to be held April 8th- 13th, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

"We are excited to share some of the updated preclinical data for our targeted cytokine platform and INBRX-121 that specifically expands and enhances the cytotoxic capacity of NK cells. Additionally, we will introduce our unique T-cell engager platform, CONTRA-MAB®, and INBRX-130 that targets the 5T4 antigen on solid tumors," said Brendan Eckelman, Ph.D., Inhibrx Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. "We believe that both of these platforms are foundational to our continued efforts aimed at growing our emerging pipeline of therapeutic candidates in oncology."

Details on poster presentations are shared below:

Title: INBRX-121, a safe and efficacious molecular targeted cytokine that enhances NK cell-mediated tumor killing

Track/Session: Immunology - Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

Abstract/Poster: 3513 / 15

Lead Author: Heather Kinkead

Date & Time: April 12, 2022, 1:30-5:00 PM CDT

Location: Exhibit Halls, Poster Section 37

Title: INBRX-130, a 5T4-targeted CONTRA-MAB, is a potent CD3 bispecific antibody engineered to have minimal off-tumor activity

Track/Session: Immunology - Therapeutic Antibodies 2

Abstract/Poster: 2912 / 27

Lead Author: Katelyn M. Willis

Date & Time: April 12, 2022, 9:00 AM- 12:30 PM CDT

Location: Exhibit Halls, Poster Section 38

Posters will be available on-demand on the AACR website for attendees (www.aacr.org) beginning at 12:00 PM CDT on April 8, 2022 until July 13, 2022. Upon release at AACR, the scientific posters will be accessible through Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About INBRX-121

Inhibrx developed a molecular targeted cytokine ("MTC") platform that combines an engineered IL-2 variant with reduced affinity for the IL-2 receptor and high affinity sdAbs to restrict IL-2 receptor signaling to cells expressing the target antigen (termed cis-signaling). Inhibrx's MTC platform provides a novel path to overcoming the limitations of IL-2 therapy through the pinpointed delivery of IL-2 activity to target cells of interest. INBRX-121 is an MTC designed to deliver IL-2 to NK cells using an NKp46-specific sdAb as the targeting moiety. INBRX-121 drives specific NK cell expansion and enhances activation and cytotoxic capacity. Unlike T cells, tumor recognition by NK cells is independent of MHC-presented antigens and can elicit immediate cytotoxic activity. Further, many of the toxicities associated with T cell therapeutics have not been observed with NK-centric treatments. Due to its unique design, INBRX-121 has the potential to be a safe and efficacious treatment option for a broad array of cancer indications both as a monotherapy and in combination with ADCC-enabled antibodies.

About INBRX-130

Inhibrx has developed a CD3 bispecific platform, CONTRA-MAB® (Constrained T Cell Redirecting and Activating Multispecific Antibody), that combines tumor-associated antigen targeting single-domain antibodies (sdAbs) with a constrained CD3-targeting VH/VL pair that has been strategically positioned and affinity engineered to minimize T cell activation and cytokine production in the absence of target antigen engagement. INBRX-130 is a CONTRA-MAB® that targets trophoblast glycoprotein (TPBG; 5T4), a cell-surface protein that is upregulated across many solid tumor indications but has restricted expression on normal adult tissues. Due to the unique CONTRA-MAB® design and the broad tumor biased expression of 5T4 across solid tumors, INBRX-130, has the potential to have a greater therapeutic index over other T-cell directed therapeutics in the solid tumor setting and thereby provide a significant benefit to patients in need.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with 2seventy bio (formerly bluebird bio), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

