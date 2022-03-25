NHMA Hosts 25th Annual Conference on Addressing Social Determinants and Well-Being on March 24-27

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers expect hundreds of physicians, government and industry leaders to attend the National Hispanic Medical Association's (NHMA) multi-day annual conference from March 24 to 27, 2022 at the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington, Virginia. Healthcare professionals from across the nation will gather at the conference for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began to share lessons and experiences to innovate healthcare delivery.

(PRNewsfoto/National Hispanic Medical Association) (PRNewswire)

On March 27th, NHMA is launching the NHMA Medical School Partnership Program to work with deans, faculty and residency program directors on increasing Hispanic patient-centered and community-based curriculum, NHMA leaders as visiting lecturers, and admitting more Hispanic physicians to better improve the physical and behavioral health of many essential workers and Hispanic patients.

The NHMA annual conference is among the largest of its kind and consists of dozens of educational workshops, plenaries, and career development opportunities emphasizing Hispanic health priorities designed to increase cultural competence among physicians and researchers. For 25 years, NHMA has drawn attendees from medicine, academia, government and industry to share best practices in caring for Hispanic/Latino patients and families.

Featuring a noteworthy lineup of speakers — including Director of CDC Rochelle Walensky; Director of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Meena Seshamani, MD, PhD; Director of Office for Civil Rights (OCR), HHS, Lisa J. Pino; Director of Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Robert Otto Valdez, PhD, MHSA; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Minority Health and Director of OMH RADM Felicia Collins, MD, MPH, FAAP, and more — leaders will discuss their vision for federal policies and programs to address the social determinants of health and well-being that affect the Hispanic/Latino community.

On Saturday evening, March 26, NHMA will honor the contributions of former NHMA Fellows and Board Members Ricardo De La Cadena, MD and E. Luis Aguilar, MD by presenting awards posthumously. We will also honor our Physician of the Year, Susana Morales MD; Government Awardee: Robert O. Valdez, PhD, Director, Agency for Health Research and Quality; Corporate Awardee Robert H. Bard, Publisher of Latina Style Magazine; outgoing Board and Chapter leaders; and leaders from the Council of Medical Societies, Hispanic health professional associations and advocacy organizations.

Major conference sponsors include: Centene, Abbott, American Medical Association, AARP, Eli Lilly, Genentech, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, PhRMA, Travere Therapeutics, Vertex, Natural Resources Defense Council, Better Medicare Alliance, DaVita, and Pfizer Inc.

To register and learn more information about the NHMA 25th Annual Conference, visit www.nhmamd.org/2022-conference.

About National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA): Established in 1994 in Washington DC, NHMA is the premier non-profit membership association representing the interests of 50,000 licensed Hispanic physicians in the United States. The mission of NHMA is to empower Hispanic physician leaders to improve the health of Hispanics in the United States.

