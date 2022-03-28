Avelo Airlines' First 100 Days of Flying Between Northern Colorado and Las Vegas is a Winning Bet

Milestone is being celebrated with a $49 one-way fare between FNL and the entertainment capital of the world

DENVER and FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Avelo Airlines commemorated its 100th day of nonstop service between Denver's Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) and Las Vegas. The new route is a winning bet for Avelo and Northern Colorado - which has ushered in a new era of convenient, reliable and affordable air service for more than 6,000 Customers who have flown the route since December.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

To celebrate this milestone, Avelo is offering a travel-inspiring $49 one-way fare* between FNL and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The commemorative fare is available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Las Vegas is shaping up to be a winning bet. Getting to the entertainment capital of the world is easier and more affordable than ever for those residing in the North Denver and Northern Colorado region. We are very pleased with the positive response this new route is receiving and we look forward to inspiring even more folks to enjoy everything Vegas has to offer."

During its first 100 days of flying between FNL and LAS, the airline delivered an on-time performance rate** of 88% and had no flight cancellations.

Northern Colorado Regional Airport Director Jason R. Licon said, "The first 100 days of Avelo Airlines operating between FNL and LAS have been extremely positive. Thousands of travelers have used the new service and the airport is excited to continue building upon this successful partnership. Avelo has brought not only new travel options to exciting destinations for Northern Colorado, but has also provided a significant economic boost to the region."

Avelo currently flies from FNL to LAS two days per week (Mondays and Fridays) utilizing 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 jetliners. In addition to Las Vegas, Avelo flies nonstop from FNL to Los Angeles. Avelo, which inaugurated service to Southern California's most convenient airport – Hollywood Burbank Airport – last October, flies to LA twice weekly (Mondays and Fridays).

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks, traffic congestion, and train and shuttle transfers frequently encountered at Denver International Airport (DEN), FNL offers a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience. Adjacent to Interstate 25, FNL is just minutes from the Fort Collins-Loveland corridor and an easy 50-minute drive to downtown Denver.

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees, as well as no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Customers may also choose from several seating options aboard Avelo's spacious and comfortable 737 aircraft, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Jim Olson

jolson@aveloair.com

Northern Colorado Regional Airport

Jason R. Licon

Jason.licon@cityofloveland.org

*The one-way $49 commemorative fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare must be purchased by April 11, 2022, for travel completed by September 7, 2022. This commemorative fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

**On-time arrival performance based on Department of Transportation (DOT) A14 standard, which defines an on-time arrival as a flight which arrives at its intended destination within 14 minutes of its scheduled arrival time.

