Avera Health and Theralink® Technologies Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Adoption of Precision Oncology and Personalized Cancer Care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and DENVER, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avera Health (Avera), an integrated regional health care system that serves 300 locations across the Upper Midwest, and Theralink Technologies (OTC: THER) ("Theralink" or the "Company"), a precision medicine company with a novel phosphoprotein-based assay for breast cancer today announced a strategic collaboration to advance comprehensive molecular profiling, enabling Avera Health's providers and patients to benefit from data-driven insights that inform targeted cancer treatments.

Avera has a long-standing history of leading the way in precision oncology with patients' tumors being genetically sequenced to guide individualized cancer care. Theralink, with its patented protein and phosphoprotein biomarker platform and lab developed test, is the only commercially available assay for clinical use that measures the tumor cell levels of activated proteins, which are the primary targets of most FDA-approved therapies and biopharmaceutical investigational drugs.

Theralink will provide key patient-specific information about which drug targets are activated and "in use" in each patient tumor sample. This information, coupled with the genomics findings, will provide a comprehensive molecular profile for all Avera oncology patients by way of a multiomic report used for physician treatment decisions.

"Avera has been a cancer care leader in our region for many years. Avera Cancer Institute is focused on actionable insights for our physicians and patients to make treatment decisions that are personalized," said Casey Williams, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director of Cancer Research. "We understand the role this innovative approach plays in generating better health outcomes for our patients, and Theralink will play a key role in that process."

"We believe that the Theralink protein/phosphoprotein data, combined with the next generation sequencing data, may give Avera Cancer Institute the most cutting edge and best precision oncology data in the world, potentially creating a step change in cancer care," said Mick Ruxin, M.D., President & CEO of Theralink. He went on to say, "It is gratifying to know that a large, prestigious, midwest cancer program, Avera Health, has realized the significant potential value of our Theralink assay for their cancer patients." Dr. Ruxin continued, "We expect great results from working with Avera and their patients in our goal to decrease the morbidity and mortality of cancer patients."

As part of this collaboration, Avera will assist Theralink Technologies in validating new clinical assays for additional tumors (such as GYN, Head and Neck, GI, Lung, Kidney, Liver and Prostate) through retrospective case analysis and population-based data. This may bring new capability and insights to precision oncology care and allow for the Theralink assay to become a pan-tumor assay.

About Avera

The Avera Health system has over 20,000 employees and physicians, serving more than 300 locations and 100 communities in a five-state region, and accounting for more than 4500 new cancer patients/year. Our ministry, our people and our superior value distinguish Avera. We carry on the health care legacy of the Benedictine and Presentation Sisters, delivering care in an environment guided by our values of compassion, hospitality, and stewardship. For more information about Avera, visit our website at Avera.org. Learn more in our newsroom.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics-based, precision medicine company with a CLIA-certified laboratory located in Golden, Colorado. Through its unique and patented phosphoprotein and protein biomarker platform and LDTs, Theralink's technology targets multiple areas of oncology and drug development. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. Theralink intends to help improve cancer outcomes for patients, help reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by Theralink Technologies with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

