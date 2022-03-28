PetWellClinic Signs 12-Unit Deal in Salt Lake City, Utah

Walk-in Wellness Clinics will Provide Utah Pet Owners with Innovative, Affordable Care

SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, an emerging pet-wellness franchise, has entered into a 12-unit agreement in Salt Lake City, Utah. The clinics will provide convenient veterinary care for pets including general check-ups, vaccinations and treatment of minor ailments and chronic conditions in a walk-in environment. PetWellClinic's unique clinic model offers an affordable, easily accessible health care experience for pets and pet owners versus traditional veterinary clinics or pet hospitals.

PetWellClinic Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetWell Franchisor, LLC.) (PRNewswire)

The multi-unit agreement has been signed by Ed and Betsy Erb who just last year signed an 8-unit deal in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana. After ten years in the military and another decade working in corporate positions, Ed and Betsy signed last year's agreement with PetWellClinic to begin a new chapter in their professional lives. Betsy is currently working part-time as a veterinary assistant while in the process of applying to veterinary school. With a passion for public service, both Ed and Betsy feel compelled to bring PetWellClinic's vital pet care model to a community in need of an affordable, convenient option.

"When visiting Salt Lake City recently with our pets, one fell under the weather and we could not find an open vet appointment for months," said Betsy. "It felt like a sign to Ed and I that we needed to do something to help this community. There is significant need for affordable walk-in vet care in Salt Lake City, and we know that PetWellClinic's quality, essential services will help alleviate some of the stress pet owners face when trying to find an appointment."

PetWellClinic's preventative care services give pet owners the ability to see to their pets' current needs and prevent health issues in the future. PetWellClinic's services help pet owners identify potential problems in a timely manner while giving owners the ability to provide the best care at an affordable price.

While specific locations have not yet been selected for the initial Salt Lake City clinics, Ed and Betsy are already preparing for the recruitment of veterinarians and clinic staff. In addition, PetWellClinic's straightforward clinic model is a practical and desirable option for veterinarians and veterinary technicians looking for a new career with a sustainable workload. The clinics offer 8-hour work days and simplified services, meaning no more overnight or double-shifts and no more emergency surgeries.

"At our clinics, we provide quality care to our pet patients, but beyond that, we pride ourselves on the work-life balance we offer to our veterinarians," says Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "With manageable work hours and streamlined services, there aren't any stressful surprises. Our vets can focus more on their patients with the added benefit of leaving work 'at work.' PetWellClinic fosters an environment of care and kindness and that starts with our own staff."

Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proven veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler to run seamlessly and maximize efficiency. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is happening, from the front of the clinic to the back.

For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com or contact Joe Sexton at joseph@oakscale.com. PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information about Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 121 units in development.

