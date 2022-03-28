Physician Partners Appoints Ken Burdick To Board Of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners, LLC (Physician Partners) announced today that healthcare industry veteran and former WellCare CEO, Ken Burdick has been appointed as an Independent Board Director. Burdick joins the Board created following the private equity funding by Kinderhook Industries, LLC (Kinderhook). The Board is Chaired by Sidd Pagidipati, the founder of Physician Partners.

"Adding Ken's broad operational depth, industry knowledge, and leadership experience will help shape our strategies for delivering value-based care and solutions for our patients and customers," said Mike Polen , Physician Partners' CEO.

"I am extremely excited to work with Sidd, Mike, and the management team to continue to build upon Physician Partners' achievements as an innovative, transformative leader in value-based primary care," said Mr. Burdick.

"Over the past 15 years, we have delivered 5-Star health care by recruiting a purpose-driven team of the best and brightest in our industry. I look forward to Ken helping our team not only with his industry expertise but also for nurturing a great corporate culture and growing his leadership talent at Physician Partners," said Mr. Pagidipati.

Prior to joining Physician Partners' Board, Mr. Burdick retired in January 2021 from Centene where he was Executive Vice President of National Markets and Products, including leadership for all health plans. Before the acquisition of WellCare by Centene in January 2020, Mr. Burdick had served as the President and CEO of WellCare since 2015. Prior to joining WellCare, Mr. Burdick had a 33-year career in healthcare with the vast majority spent at UnitedHealth Group and Cigna. During his 14 years at UnitedHealth, Mr. Burdick held leadership roles including CEO of UnitedHealthcare, CEO of the Secure Horizons Medicare product and SVP of national underwriting.

Mr. Burdick is currently serving on multiple healthcare company boards and is the national Board Chair for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

About Physician Partners, LLC

Physician Partners is a national Value-based Care as a Service™ organization based out of Tampa, FL , founded in 2006. Responsible for more than 64,000 Medicare Advantage, 25,000 Accountable Care Organization, and 53,000 Medicaid risk lives, Physician Partners operates MSO risk-based services and Accountable Care Organizations across eight states. One of the largest primary care platforms enabling payors and providers to transition to value-based care, Physician Partners' mission is to transform sick care to Better Health care through delivering 5-star outcomes.

