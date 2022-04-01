Sciton Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical and aesthetic lasers and light source technologies, proudly recognizes their 25th Anniversary of Innovation on April 1, 2022. Sciton Inc. continues to remain one of the leading medical companies in the world, garnering award wins across the board for their high quality products, services and impressive company culture.

Sciton, Because Results Matter (PRNewswire)

"We dream big, set even bigger goals, and will continue to forge the path of success for our people." - Aaron Burton

This week, Sciton celebrates "25 Years of Innovation," through multiple honors, including being named "Company of the Year" by MedTech Magazine and a 2022 Top Workplace Winner by Energage. This anniversary also falls during the same week that BAREit, their latest laser hair removal device, has been named one of the Best Innovations in the 2022 NewBeauty Magazine Annual Beauty Choice Awards.

Aaron Burton, Sciton's CEO states, "After two and a half decades, Sciton's dedication to quality products and unmatched company culture remains as important as ever. We've nearly doubled the size of our company over the last few years and we're not stopping there. We will continue to stay focused on improving the lives of our people, while always introducing the best aesthetic devices that benefit our providers and their patients. While we currently operate in 45 countries, this year we have doubled down on international marketing and media efforts to bring Sciton's brands to all corners of the world."

"What an amazing milestone. 25 years later we are more determined than ever to lead by example and show the aesthetic industry that premium technology and world class brands are just the beginning, Sciton is changing the game with our commitment to the well being of our people and the valued customers we serve. Everything at Sciton starts and ends with gratitude and the pride we have for the longstanding partnerships that we have forged with customers all over the world. The future of Sciton is brighter than ever. We can't wait for the next chapter" says Robb Brindley, Executive Vice President Marketing and Sales.

Coinciding with the special milestone, Sciton is pleased to announce the launch of their newly redesigned website for providers. "Our primary goal during the website redesign process was the customer experience," shared Lacee J. Naik, Vice President of Marketing & PR at Sciton. "We took detailed feedback from our customers to create a website that boasts a streamlined, modern design, with improved functionality and easy access to essential information. We are excited to use this enhanced digital channel to continue to share that Sciton is the best-in-class laser for all medical professionals."

Looking to the future, Burton said, "We dream big, set even bigger goals, and we will continue to forge the path of success for our people and customers. We would like to thank all of our people and partners that have helped us serve our customers over the last 25 years. We wouldn't be where we are without them. Everything that comes in these next 25 years will be with continued greatness and continued unparalleled innovation."

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.sciton.com.

