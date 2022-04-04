Anatomage VR: When Real Anatomy Meets Virtual Reality

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc, a market leader in medical imaging technology, today announces the release of Anatomage VR - a cost-effective virtual reality tablet that displays real human anatomy in true-to-color, dynamic, and interactive 3D. Without requiring goggles or other cumbersome hardware, Anatomage VR enables students to interact with medically accurate content on a stereoscopic display.

Anatomage VR is a portable touchscreen tablet that allows users to access and interact with 3D stereoscopic images of real human anatomy. Users can simulate and view free-floating 3D projections of real human bodies standing on top of the tablet. With the touch of a button, users are able to switch between standard 2D and 3D holographic views.

For the past decade, Anatomage has been known for offering the most detailed, accurate and interactive human anatomy with the Anatomage Table. Now with Anatomage VR, users can interact with 2 digital bodies created from real human data that are highly segmented and annotated. Users can swipe, pan and zoom through gross anatomy bodies and an extensive patient case library through the Anatomage VR.

Designed to accompany accredited high school anatomy and life science programs, Anatomage VR provides a portable, personalized learning solution to allow students to review anatomy concepts autonomously in class, at home, and from anywhere. This unique experience will deliver:

Perception of spatial anatomy on a tablet with a 3D stereoscopic display

Highly detailed male and female human cadavers

2,500+ anatomical structures for each cadaver

71 unique animations for studying anatomical regions and systems

536 presets for curriculum-focused anatomy lessons

Quizzing modes for testing, multiple-choice, and flashcards

300 real-life pathology cases from CT & MRI scans

A powerful complement to the Anatomage Table learning experience

"Our customers wanted to see a VR solution from our contents and now I am glad that we can deliver on that request. By offering the new Anatomage VR solution, our customers can bring the excitement of 3D VR to their students. I am confident that our rich content is highly educational and interactive VR will bring an enjoyable experience to healthcare students." — Jack Choi, CEO of Anatomage

Tap into the possibilities of Anatomage VR here .

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage offers an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize world-class content at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning.

