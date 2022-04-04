National Energy Partners Rebrands as Novitium Energy, A National Energy Partners Company, Now Focused Exclusively on Commercial Solar

VOORHEES, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Energy Partners, a leader in solar energy development, has officially rebranded as Novitium Energy, A National Energy Partners Company. Along with a new name comes a commitment to focus exclusively on commercial solar solutions in order to provide the greatest impact for clients and the environment.

For thirteen years, Novitium has successfully delivered end-to-end renewable energy solutions to nonprofit and commercial organizations looking to save money and create a greener future. With a portfolio of over $100 million, Novitium works closely with clients across industries to develop, finance, build, operate, and maintain custom solar systems that provide the unlimited clean energy and levelized costs needed to be ready for the next decade and beyond.

Regulators, investors and consumers are demanding that businesses commit to real renewable energy goals. Hundreds of companies – including Amazon, Bank of America, ExxonMobil, General Motors, PepsiCo, Target, Verizon, and Walt Disney – have already pledged to achieve greener standards[1] by implementing clean energy solutions. Novitium's modular photovoltaic systems make it easy for commercial clients of any size to meet the demand and be prepared for a greener future.

Novitium CEO Jeremy Conner states, "Novitium is Latin for 'new beginnings.' The world is moving into a new era in renewable energy, and we are proud to be a part of it. We are committed to helping all businesses create custom solar solutions that are a win-win for the environment and their bottom line."

Novitium Energy, A National Energy Partners Company, is a nationally renowned renewable energy development company dedicated to bringing turnkey solar solutions to nonprofit and commercial organizations. Founded in 2009, National Energy Partners helps clients realize the benefits and savings of clean energy while reducing their up-front capital investment. They offer complimentary comprehensive assessments, including cost analysis, onsite audits, available government incentives and financing options, to evaluate commercial energy needs and develop strategic solutions tailored to each client. For more information, visit NovitiumEnergy.com, call (856) 273-5761 and follow Novitium Energy on LinkedIn.

