Smarsh Enables Enterprise Organizations to Unlock More Compliance Capabilities for Zoom Meetings

With Smarsh Capture, large organizations can now capture data from 10x more Zoom users

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh®, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their communications data, today announced new capabilities for its Capture solution for Zoom. Developed in collaboration with Zoom Video Communications, Inc., the new offering enables enterprise organizations, who need to comply with financial industry compliance regulations, to unlock the expanded capabilities of Zoom Meetings at the largest scale possible.

(PRNewsfoto/Smarsh) (PRNewswire)

With this release, Smarsh enables customers to capture content up to 250,000 Zoom Meeting users. Now, enterprises can support compliance at an even greater scale as employees remain more distributed and digitally connected than ever before. The Smarsh Capture solution captures over 80+ channels natively using APIs to send data to Smarsh archiving platforms or any external archive, third-party application, or data lake.

"Companies everywhere are working tirelessly to create workplaces that meet the unique demands of the modern hybrid enterprise," said Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO at Zoom. "They need to enable their employees to communicate and collaborate at scale and from anywhere -- without sacrificing security and compliance. We're proud of our ever-expanding collaboration with Smarsh, and the real value we offer together to customers around the world."

Workstream collaboration tools, such as Zoom, are essential to any organization. In 2022, 31% of all workers worldwide will be remote or hybrid, with the majority of workers in the U.S. and U.K. working remotely according to Gartner.* With more workers operating from all over the world and outside of a controlled office environment, organizations who need to comply with regulatory requirements are vulnerable to risk with communications occurring across various different channels. In order to ensure all communications are accounted for, organizations need to scale their oversight. And, with this expanded oversight, large organizations can enable compliance with regulations that require this content to be captured and monitored.

"With the workforce becoming increasingly hybrid and using more communication channels, Enterprise organizations are more at risk than ever before," said Goutam Nadella, Smarsh Chief Product Officer. "Smarsh works with many of the largest global banks and financial firms to provide a scalable and secure solution to supervise their Zoom communications. Our future-proof solution enables these organizations and their employees to be productive in this age of hybrid work while staying compliant."

As a seven-time Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, Smarsh brings 20+ years of experience of solving the most complex digital communications problems for more than 6,500 organizations worldwide. It delivers world-class, enterprise-scale solutions in key use case areas including combating financial crime, enabling intelligent e-discovery, empowering organizations to meet their compliance obligations, better protecting intellectual property, monitoring for sexual harassment and other bad behaviors, and enabling compliant remote work.

Additional Resources:

*Gartner "Forecast: Unified Communications, Worldwide, 2018-2025, 2Q21" by Megan Fernandez, Daniel O'Connell, Tom Eagle, and Brian Doherty. June 24, 2021.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in more than 80 digital communications channels. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become fines or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors and U.S. state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com.

Contact:

Victoria Lewis

victoria.lewis@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smarsh