Advanced Drainage Systems and the Columbus Blue Jackets Celebrate Sustainability Night

HILLIARD, Ohio, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and the second-largest plastic recycling company in North America, joined in presenting Sustainability Night with the Columbus Blue Jackets at last night's game. Sustainability Night is an annual event as part of the ADS's long-standing season partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets as the club's Official Sustainability Partner.

Sustainability Night was designed to showcase and promote environmentally conscious and sustainable activities to Blue Jackets fans and the community, and highlight some of the sustainable actions ADS, the team and Nationwide Arena have taken recently. For example, to reduce energy use and save thousands of dollars each month, the arena has undergone LED lighting conversion, swapping out bowl sports lights and reducing the number of light fixtures from 585 to 130. Lighting throughout the arena is now 90% LED. Stringent light bulb and cardboard recycling is in effect, while the arena and team also recycle batteries from all automatic paper towel and soap dispensers, tools, scrubbers and even forklifts. Finally, motion-control faucets throughout arena restrooms help reduce water consumption during events.

For its part, ADS is a leading manufacturer of plastic drainage pipe and stormwater solutions that capture, convey, store and treat rainwater. ADS also recycles more than 500 million pounds of plastic last year. The company decreased its plastic scrap rate in its factories by 21%, and in 2020 consumed 28% of all HDPE bottles (detergent and milk jugs for instance) in the entire country.

ADS is also the presenting sponsor of the hockey club's "Between the Pipes" fundraising initiative. As part of the initiative, ADS will donate $5 for every regulation save and $10 for every shootout save by Blue Jackets goaltenders during the 2021-2022 season. Donations benefit the Blue Jackets Foundation, dedicated to promoting and supporting youth health and wellness in central Ohio. So far this season, ADS has contributed nearly $11,000 thanks to those Blue Jacket saves.

"As a global company headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, ADS is an integral partner in supporting our sustainability initiatives and the Blue Jackets Foundation in central Ohio," said Columbus Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships Ryan Shirk. "Thank you to ADS for joining us at Sustainability Night as we partnered to highlight some of the green initiatives and activities our two organizations have implemented, and encouraging our fans to join us in their own sustainability work."

"We were excited to celebrate our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets by joining them at Sustainability Night," said Scott Barbour, ADS president and CEO. "Recycling and sustainable practices are a key part of our business, and a key to the health and resiliency of the central Ohio environment and community."

About Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For more than 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of 63 manufacturing plants and 32 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

