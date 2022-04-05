There's Still Time to Enter the Eggland's Best Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes

Don't Miss Out on a Chance to Win $4,500 Towards a Brand-New Family Fridge and more!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all families! There's still time to enter the EB Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes! Eggland's Best has teamed up with celebrity home-organizers, Clea and Joanna of The Home Edit to empower families to build healthier eating habits, starting with the family fridge. Eggland's Best is inspiring Americans nationwide to swap out their processed, unhealthy foods for wholesome, more nutritious options while making it look "eggs-ceptional" along the way.

EB Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes (PRNewswire)

Fans can enter for a chance to win the ultimate Grand Prize of $4,500 towards a brand-new family fridge, a virtual consultation with The Home Edit team and Dalina Soto, RDN, a year supply of Eggland's Best eggs and more!

"We have been so inspired by our fans' excitement to enter the EB Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes and eagerness to improve their family fridges," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit. "Recognizing the importance that nutritious foods and healthy organizational habits can have on a family's overall wellness, we are so delighted that we can work together with Eggland's Best to provide the opportunity to help families make healthier decisions."

Studies have shown that you're three times more likely to reach for healthier foods if they're organized and visible in the fridge. In addition to the Sweepstakes, families also have access to RDN Dalina Soto's wholesome recipes using Eggland's Best eggs and tips for families to achieve a healthy and organized fridge!

"As a busy mom, I understand how difficult it can be to keep the family eating healthy and staying organized, which is why I'm thrilled to be able to help others achieve this through my work with Eggland's Best and The Home Edit," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto. "Because Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat and six times more Vitamin D compared to ordinary eggs, they are the perfect staple for families to keep in their fridge at all times to be able to whip up delicious and nutritious recipes with ease."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to see how many people have entered the EB Better Family Sweepstakes in an effort to get their families eating healthier, which is something we always strive for here at Eggland's Best," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We take pride in seeing the many ways families enjoy our eggs and look forward to presenting a brand-new fridge and a year's supply of Eggland's Best eggs to the lucky winner!"

Eggland's Best eggs are a key, delicious and nutritious ingredient to incorporate into any meal. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain 25% less saturated fat, six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Vitamin B12 and Omega-3s and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

To access all of these offerings and more, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Brought together by a mutual friend, it was friendship at first text, and a business partnership immediately thereafter. The goal in starting The Home Edit was to reinvent traditional organizing, and merge it with design and interior styling for a specific and signature look that is now known across the globe. Since the company's inception, the business has grown into over 9 markets spanning the United States. Clea and Joanna are also the authors of two New York Times bestselling books, The Home Edit and The Home Edit Life; are the stars and executive producers of the Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit" and have a line of organizational products sold in over 15 countries.

Eggland's Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eggland's Best) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eggland's Best